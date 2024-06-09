Boxer Ryan Garcia arrested in Beverly Hills for alleged damage to hotel, police say

Boxer Ryan Garcia was arrested in Beverly Hills on Saturday and has been accused of causing damage to the Waldorf Astoria hotel, where he was staying as a guest, according to police.

Beverly Hills police responded to the Waldorf Astoria at around 5:15 p.m. local time Saturday for a call of an "intoxicated person," according to a statement shared by Lt. Andrew Myers with the Beverly Hills Police Department.

Hotel management told responding officers that Garcia was a registered guest and that he had caused damage to a room and the hallway of the hotel, Myers said. It was hotel management who requested Garcia be arrested for property damage.

The nature of Garcia's behavior and the damage he caused was not immediately clear based on the statement from Myers, but ESPN reported the hotel accused him of causing approximately $15,000 in property damage.

The 25-year-old boxing star was ultimately arrested for felony vandalism, according to Myers. Darin Chavez, Garcia's attorney, told ESPN that Garcia might also be charged with public intoxication.

Police said Garcia was later taken to the hospital by the Beverly Hills Fire Department for "medical care." It is not clear what kind of care Garcia received at the hospital.

In a statement to NBC News, Chavez said they are aware of Garcia's arrest and said it "comes at an extraordinarily challenging time" for his client, who he said has been "grappling with devastating news regarding his mother’s health."

"Ryan has been open about his struggles with mental health over the years and at this time he is dealing with an immense emotional burden," Chavez said in the statement. "The support and understanding from fans and the public are crucial as he navigates these personal challenges."

Garcia is the former WBC interim lightweight champion and has a record of 25-1 with 20 of those by knockout.

