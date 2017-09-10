Stephen King's 'It' scares up record-breaking weekend box office

It came; It saw; It conquered.

The New Line and Warner Bros. adaptation of Stephen King’s novel is officially shattering box office records during its opening weekend. The R-rated horror film should make a whopping $117.2 million from 4,103 locations, far surpassing earlier expectations. That would give It the third largest opening weekend of 2017, about even with Spider-Man: Homecoming, which made $117 million. Only Beauty and the Beast and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 earned more this year. $7.2 million of It’s domestic grosses are coming from 377 Imax screens.

It earned a fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes of 87 percent and a B-plus CinemaScore. Its gender breakdown is reportedly 51% female and 49 percent male. About two thirds of the audience has been over 25 years old.

It’s opening is mostly unprecedented, crushing the record for largest September opening set by Hotel Transylvania 2 in 2015 with $48.5 million, and the biggest opening weekend banked by a horror or supernatural film — Paranormal Activity 3 earned $52.6 million in 2011. When it comes to R-rated movie openings, It falls only to Deadpool, which changed the game in 2016 with a massive $132.4 million opening. This, during a weekend when Hurricane Irma threatens huge portions of Florida and Georgia, which could dent attendance by as much as 5 percent.

In addition to its domestic grosses, the horror hit is expected to pull in $62 million from 46 markets overseas, giving It a $179 million global debut. That’s a huge win for a movie with an estimated $35 million production budget.

The movie comes courtesy of Argentine director Andy Muschietti, who is known for the 2013 horror film Mama. Bill Skarsgård stars as Pennywise the Clown, which terrorizes young children in Derry, Maine. The rest of the cast includes youngsters Jeremy Ray Taylor, Sophia Lillis, Finn Wolfhard, Wyatt Oleff, Chosen Jacobs, Jack Dylan Grazer, Nicholas Hamilton, and Jackson Robert Scott in supporting roles.

For the movie business, It couldn’t have come at a better time. Following a dismal summer box office that plunged 14.6 percent from last summer to $3.8 billion, It serves in part as the pick-me-up the industry was desperately craving. A sequel is already in the works at New Line with Gary Dauberman attached to write the script, and Muschietti expected to return to the director’s chair.

