Box Office: 'Kingsman: The Golden Circle' Unseats 'It' as 'Lego Ninjago' Disappoints

Kingsman: The Golden Circle is the new ruler of the box office.

The sequel from Fox is expected to earn $39 million this weekend from 4,003 locations. That’s slightly below where tracking had pegged it (somewhere in the $40 millions), but above the original Kingsman movie, which earned $36.2 million when it opened in 2015.

Meanwhile, The Lego Ninjago Movie from Warner Bros. looks like a miss, as it’s tracking for $21.2 million from 4,047 locations. Earlier projections pegged the opening above $30 million. And the Lego franchise is seeing diminishing returns. The original opened to $69.1 million in 2014. Then, The Lego Batman Movie opened earlier this year to $53 million. The latest movie is connecting with an especially young audience — 46% of viewers were under the age of 18.

There’s also Entertainment Studios’ horror entry Friend Request, which is barely registering. The film is tracking for a $2.4 million opening from 2,573 locations.

That leaves Warner Bros. and New Line’s It in second for the weekend ($30 million from 4,007 theaters). Earlier in the week, the blockbuster passed The Exorcist to become the highest-grossing horror movie of all time.

CBS Films and Lionsgate’s American Assassin is tracking for the fourth spot this weekend with $6.2 million from 3,154 locations. And Open Road’s Home Again, starring Reese Witherspoon, should round out the top five with $3.3 million from 2,685 spots.

In limited release, Stronger, from Roadside Attractions and Lionsgate, is expected to make $1.75 million from 574 locations. Fox Searchlight’s Battle of the Sexes is serving $525,000 from 21 theaters. Focus Features’ Victoria and Abdul is opening to $152,000 from four spots.