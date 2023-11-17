Box Office: ‘Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes’ Slithers to $5.8M in Thursday Previews

Let the games begin.

Lionsgate’s prequel The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes slithered its way to $5.8 million Thursday previews at the domestic box office.

Tracking shows Ballad of the Songbirds opening in the $50 million range, which would be considered a solid start considering it’s been more than a decade since the first Hunger Games hit the big screen and eight years after the fourth title in the core series wrapped.

The four films, based on Suzanne Collins’ dystopian YA novels, raked in $2.9 billion at the global box office and cemented Jennifer Lawrence’s status as one of the world’s biggest female stars. Ballad of the Songbirds is likewise based on Collins’ book of the same name.

Rachel Zegler and Tom Blyth lead the cast of the prequel, which also stars Peter Dinklage, Jason Schwartzman and Viola Davis. Francis Lawrence, who helmed the last four Hunger Games movies, returns in the director’s chair.

Ballad of the Songbirds kicks off the Thanksgiving box office this weekend alongside Universal and Illumination’s Trolls Band Together and Sony’s slasher pic Thanksgiving, directed by Eli Roth.

Trolls Band Together grossed $1.3 million in Thursday previews.

On Nov. 22, a Wednesday, Apple Original Films and Sony’s Napoleon and Disney Animation’s Wish take a seat at the holiday table.

