Bournemouth couple found love on the pantomime stage

Douglas and Nina Eyre have been married for 55 years

As we enter Twixmas, pantomime season is well under way, and one couple who met more than 60 years ago on stage found love at what is now the longest running theatre group in their area.

Douglas and Nina Eyre, from Bournemouth, first clapped eyes on each other during All Saints Dramatic Society's (ASDS) production of Daniel Defoe's novel Robinson Crusoe.

"I kept going back to act and play the piano so I could see her," explains Mr Eyre, who is now a trustee of the group.

The couple still perform with the theatre group and their children and grandchildren have also been welcomed into the fold.

"The theatre is a huge part of our love story," Mr Eyre says.

Founded in 1950, ASDS's first performance - The Whole Town's Talking - took to the stage the following year.

The group currently have about 60 members and produces four plays a year, including a pantomime, and an annual carol concert.

Mrs Eyre says her first performance was in Cinderella in 1958 "when the older church members invited members of the youth club to play in the chorus".

"Through ASDS I met my husband in 1962 and our three daughters were always keen to be involved from four years old... I guess you could call it a family affair."

Mr Eyre says: "We met when I was 15 years-old, she was a year older than me but that didn't matter...

"I just adored being part of the theatre group, spending time with her. We married when I was 21 years old and we've been married now for 55 years."

The couple have three daughters Jenni, Sharon and Rachel, as well as four grandchildren.

"We never made the girls take part," Mr Eyre says, adding, "I suppose they wanted to be involved because they saw how much fun we were having.

"Nina and I love taking part in the theatre - it's a chance to sing, dance, be someone else and have fun, but most of all it's about being with people and entertaining the community.

"Once you have theatre in your heart, it stays there for you to enjoy - it holds memories."

But it was Mr and Mrs Eyre's eldest daughter, Jenni, who truly followed in her parents' footsteps.

"The apple doesn't fall far from the tree when it comes to finding love in the theatre - our daughter Jenni met her husband Martyn on stage too," Mr Eyre explains.

Mrs Eyre adds: "It's wonderful that we can share our love and enjoyment of the theatre with the whole family - for all the generations."

Their daughters (L-R) Rachel, Sharon and Jenni were always keen to be involved in the theatre

"I was quietly excited to be dragged from my retirement trustee role to direct Beauty and the Beast," says Mr Eyre

Mr Eyres says: "I really hope that our shows have added something to our local community...

"The society has had a tough ride with Covid lockdown and changes of venues over the years but we have recruited some great new members ready to carry the torch of live entertainment in the community for future generations."

ASDS will be performing Beauty and the Beast at Corpus Christi Parish Centre next month, which will be directed by Mr Eyre and will star their daughter Jenni as Goodfaith the fairy.

Mr and Mrs Eyre's daughter, Rachel, and granddaughter have performed with the group

