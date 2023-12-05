‘Boulet Brothers’ Dragula’ Renewed for Sixth Season at AMC Networks’ Shudder

Reality competition series “The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula” has been renewed for a sixth season.

From Shudder, AMC Networks’ streaming service for horror, thriller and the supernatural, “The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula” stars The Boulet Brothers, Dracmorda and Swanthula Boulet, as hosts and judges in a drag competition. Contestants specialize in the themed four pillars of “Horror,” “Drag,” “Filth” and Glamor.” The competition sees the drag artists tackle a variety of challenges, from creating costumes to performing live, in the hopes of being crowned “Dragula, The World’s Next Drag Supermonster” and winning a $100,000 cash prize.

One of Shudder’s most-watched shows of 2023, the fifth season of the show is currently ongoing and features guest judges such as “Scream” actor Matthew Lillard, “Doctor Sleep” director Mike Flanagan and “Oppenheimer” actor David Dastmalchian. Over the past year, “The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula” became the most-watched series franchise on Shudder after “The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula: Titans” all-star season drew audiences to the Shudder platform. Four episodes are left to air in the fifth season, and the finale will drop Jan. 16, 2024.

“We’re thrilled to be teaming up with Shudder for a brand new season of ‘The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula.’ With season 5, we took the show in a new direction and the response from the fans was overwhelmingly positive,” said The Boulet Brothers. “Now, with the 6th season, we plan on leaning into this bold, new direction even further and truly pushing the creative limits of the show to new heights!”

Episodes of “The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula” are available to stream on Shudder and AMC+. Drag artists can apply for the sixth season now at bouletbrothersdragula.com.

