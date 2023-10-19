Boston Doctor Accused of Sexually Assaulting 120 Women During 'Excessive' Examinations: Lawsuit

Dr. Derrick Todd was terminated from Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston

Getty A class-action lawsuit has been filed by a group of women who claim that a doctor based in Boston conducted unnecessary physical examinations that were deemed inappropriate.

A class-action lawsuit has been filed by a group of women who claim that a doctor based in Boston conducted unnecessary physical examinations for the purpose of sexually assaulting them.

The lawsuit, filed last Friday, alleges that Dr. Derrick Todd, a former rheumatologist at Brigham and Women's Hospital conducted pelvic, breast, and rectal exams solely for his sexual gratification under the pretense of delivering care to his patients. The patients involved in the lawsuit assert that this conduct constitutes sexual assault.

The lawsuit alleges that Todd "breached his duty of care when he performed inappropriate bodily examinations, practiced gynecological medicine in an unauthorized manner, and sexually assaulted patients under the auspices of providing medical care."

Speaking exclusively with PEOPLE, Andrew Meyer, the attorney representing the plaintiffs, said more than 120 women have joined the lawsuit.

“All of their statements are rather incriminating regarding Dr. Todd’s conduct,” Meyer alleges to PEOPLE. “They have all repeated and alleged the same inappropriate conduct and excessive examinations.”

Meyer, who filed the suit in Suffolk Superior Court, claims that because Todd was a rheumatologist, his exams “should not have involved breast examinations and should not involve vaginal examinations.”

Meyer says that for any vaginal or breast examination, it's mandatory to have a nurse or chaperone present.

The lawsuit claims these alleged incidents occurred over an extended period spanning several years, commencing as early as 2011 and persisting until July 2023. In a statement issued to PEOPLE, Brigham and Women's Hospital explained that it was during this period that Todd became the subject of investigation by both the hospital and the Board of Registration in Medicine. The hospital initially suspended Todd, who held the position of Chief of Clinical Rheumatology at Brigham's Faulkner Hospital.

According to the statement, the hospital terminated Todd on July 31 following an initial investigation prompted by complaints from two other physicians. The hospital also reported Todd's departure to the Department of Public Health and the Board of Registration in Medicine. In addition, all of Todd's active patients were informed that he was no longer employed, and they were given guidance on transitioning their care.

The statement also says that in September, Todd willingly entered into an agreement to halt his medical practice, underlining that this decision did not constitute an admission of wrongdoing.

“We deeply regret the harm Dr. Todd’s actions has caused our patients and their families,” Charles Morris, MD, MPH, Chief Medical Officer, Brigham and Women’s Hospital told PEOPLE in a statement. “We take our duty to care for our patients and keep them safe extremely seriously. We have, and always will, act decisively on any allegations of misconduct, as we did in this case.”

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Prior to Friday’s lawsuit, two additional legal actions were filed against the doctor. One of these cases also alleges sexual assault carried out under the guise of medical care. The other, brought by a single plaintiff, claims that during her period as Todd's patient from November to July, he engaged in sexually inappropriate remarks, compelled her to undress in front of him, and conducted unwarranted examinations involving the inappropriate touching of her breasts and genitalia.

Brigham and Women's Hospital is named as a co-defendant in all three lawsuits, alongside Charles River Medical Associates where Todd was also employed.

In a statement to PEOPLE, Charles River Medical Associates stated they had not received any complaints about Todd's inappropriate conduct from patients, staff, or other physicians throughout his tenure, including his last day on July 26th.

"We are disappointed and saddened by these disturbing allegations and recognize the courage it takes for these patients to come forward," the statement said. "Nothing is more important to Charles River Medical Associates than the health and safety of those patients who receive care at our practice."

In addition to the three lawsuits, a fourth lawsuit was filed against Todd in September by an unnamed patient. That lawsuit has been sealed, as reported by The Boston Globe.

PEOPLE was unable to reach Todd's attorney, Ingrid Martin.



The Boston Police Department, Suffolk County District Attorney, and the Board of Registration in Medicine is currently investigating the allegations, but no criminal charges have been filed against Todd.

The police, the district attorney's office and the board have not responded to PEOPLE's request for comment.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.