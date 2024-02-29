Boston-based Cold Chocolate to perform at VOMA

Feb. 29—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — A musical duo is set to bring its unique Americana sound to the area.

Boston-based Cold Chocolate will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday as part of the Spring Folk/Bluegrass Series at Venue of Merging Arts, 305 Chestnut St. in the Cambria City section of Johnstown.

The genre-bending Americana band fuses folk, funk and bluegrass to create a sound all its own.

The band is led by classically trained musicians Ethan Robbins on vocals, guitar and mandolin, and Ariel Bernstein on vocals, percussion and banjo. The pair released their fifth full-length album in the fall.

"They play a unique bluegrass-type fusion and throw in some funk and jazz type sounds, and they each play multiple instruments," said Dennis Mical, executive director of VOMA.

"They played here nine years ago as a four-piece group, and they remembered being here and having a good time."

Punctuated by tight harmonies and skillful musicianship, Cold Chocolate has gained recognition for their original music and high-energy shows.

The band has shared bills with Leftover Salmon, David Grisman and Angelique Kidjo, and regularly performs at venues and music festivals across the country.

"We're growing as a band, and I think that shows in our songwriting," said Robbins.

Cold Chocolate is touring in support of its latest album "Now That's What I Call Cold Chocolate, Vol. 1."

"I see this album as a leaping-off point for many more new albums to come, and that's an exciting prospect," said Bernstein.

Robbins said the album came about in 2020 during the pandemic lockdown when he and Bernstein began to conceptualize the covers album.

"The theme at the time was 'nostalgia' — songs that evoked happy memories for us," he said. "Whether we listened to them as new songs on the radio when we were kids or songs our parents played for us, they're chicken soup for the soul, but in music form."

Robbins said the 12-song album spans the decades of the '70s, '80s and '90s, arguably the three all-time best decades of recorded music.

"The process of putting this record together was just what we needed during such a hard time," he said. "We are over-the-moon excited to release this album into the world."

Mical said those attending the show will experience a musical style they wouldn't normally hear around Johnstown.

"It's a different sound that you can only get in a big city," he said. "This type of music isn't that easy to find, even in Pittsburgh."

Tickets are $10 for VIP members and $12 for general admission.

For more information, call 814-410-2245 or visit www.vomajohnstown.com.