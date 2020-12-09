'Astounding sound:' The iconic Bose Wave Music System IV is a whopping $226 off at HSN

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The Bose Wave Music System IV is a great gift to yourself or someone you love—who loves his CDs. (Photo: Bose)

If you can’t let go of your old CDs and love listening to the radio (or you’re looking for a great gift for someone who fits this description), the Bose Wave Music System IV is the ticket.

HSN has temporarily dropped the price of this gem from $500 to just $274. That’s the lowest price we’ve found on the web right now—a savings of 45 percent. This sale is on for only a limited time, and, trust us, stock will fly off the virtual shelves.

The Bose Wave delivers epic sound and comes equipped with a Bluetooth receiver, so you can wirelessly sync your smartphone or laptop to it (there’s also an auxiliary port if you want to plug in a device instead)—it’s a great marriage of old-school and tech-enabled. The design is elegant, minimal and slim—so this powerhouse can fit just about anywhere you want it—and the sound is epic.

If you’re a first-time shopper at HSN, you can save even more. Use the code ‘HSN2020’ at checkout and get $20 off this purchase (or any purchase of $25 or more).

Enjoy waking up to the sound of music or the radio? You can program the system’s timer to sync up to your preferences too. There’s no shortage of amazing features in this powerful little sound system. It has a slot-loading CD player for all those beloved albums you haven’t had a chance to play, a headphone jack, and Waveguard speaker technology that amplifies everything beautifully, from your favorite podcasts to your workout playlists.

As pretty as it is powerful, the Bose Wave delivers audio like a component way bigger. (Photo: Bose)

Bose reviewers praise the longevity of this sound system and its superior sound quality. See below to learn why shoppers are obsessed with the Bose Wave. HSN is offering free shipping, so you can get this life-changing sound system quickly with no additional cost. And if you like, you can spread out the cost over five interest-free ‘FlexPay’ installments of $55 each.

Superior sound quality

“There is no question that the sound is fantastic,” wrote a five-star Bose reviewer.

“Perfect sound system for the home,” wrote another shopper. “The sound is simply stunning and fills the entire room. The radio reception is superb and the ability to play Internet radio via TuneIn brings this product firmly in 2020!”

The sound is life-changing—and it doesn't take up a lot of valuable real estate. (Photo: Bose)

Practically perfect, in every way

“A wanted a newer Bose, with a CD player, for another room so the System IV was a natural choice...” shared a Bose shopper. “The AM/FM stereo radio and CD player perform flawlessly and the sound quality is equal to or better than a top drawer stereo system with large bookshelf speakers I have owned before. All in an attractive, compact package.”

The Bose Wave Music System IV just produces “astounding sound,” added a delighted shopper. “Played about a dozen CDs of mine with even better results,” continued the shopper. “The music just got better!”

Catch this deal while you can, and make someone’s holiday (maybe yours?) extra special.

