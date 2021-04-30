'Astounding sound:' The iconic Bose Wave Music System IV is an incredible $242 off

Julie Tong
·3 min read

Think Spotify and Pandora are great, but still want to enjoy your beloved CDs? Bose is here to keep that physical media alive. (Photo: Bose)
Sure, the digital era is great and all, but there's still a lot to be said for the sound of physical media and good 'ol over-the-air radio. If you're one of those people who can’t let go of your CDs and love tuning in the FM or AM band, the Bose Wave Music System IV is just what you’ve been searching for.

QVC has dropped the price of this set, which includes a Bluetooth receiver, from $531 (if purchased separately) to just $289. That’s the lowest price we’ve found on the web right now — a savings of nearly 46 percent. This sale is on for only a limited time, and, trust us, this baby's gonna fly off the shelves.

And if you’d rather not shell out that $289 all at once, QVC lets you opt for five 'Easy Pays' of just $58, with no interest at all. Plus, you get free shipping!

New to QVC? You can get an additional $10 off with promo code OFFER at checkout. However, if you're a second-time QVC shopper, you can also get an extra $10 off with coupon code HELLO10 at checkout. Score!

The Bose Wave delivers epic sound and comes equipped with a plug-in PAWW Bluetooth receiver, so you can wirelessly sync your smartphone or laptop to it (there’s also an auxiliary port if you want to plug in another device instead) — it’s a great marriage of old-school and tech-enabled. The design is elegant, minimal and slim, so this powerhouse can fit just about anywhere you want it, and the sound is epic.

Enjoy waking up to the sound of music or the day's headlines on the radio? You can program the system’s timer to sync up to your preferences too. There’s no shortage of amazing features in this powerful little sound system. It has a slot-loading CD player for all those beloved albums you've been neglecting, a headphone jack, and Waveguard speaker technology that amplifies everything beautifully, from your favorite podcasts to your workout playlists.

Music-delivery systems change, but the beauty and stylishness of a Bose unit is timeless. (Photo: Bose)
Bose reviewers praise the longevity of this sound system and its superior sound quality. See below to learn why shoppers are obsessed with the Bose Wave.

Superior sound quality

“There is no question that the sound is fantastic,” wrote a five-star Bose reviewer.

“Perfect system for the home,” wrote another shopper. “The sound is simply stunning and fills the entire room. The radio reception is superb and the ability to play Internet radio via TuneIn brings this product firmly in 2020!” (Okay, he wrote that a few months ago, but still....)

It&#39;ll rouse you from your sleep, accompany you at work, and rouse you after a work-time nap! (Photo: Bose)
Practically perfect, in every way

“I wanted a newer Bose, with a CD player, for another room so the System IV was a natural choice...” shared a longtime Bose fan. “The AM/FM stereo radio and CD player perform flawlessly and the sound quality is equal to or better than a top-drawer stereo system with large bookshelf speakers I have owned before. All in an attractive, compact package.”

The Bose Wave Music System IV produces “astounding sound,” added another happy customer. “Played about a dozen CDs of mine with even better results,” continued the fan. “The music just got better!”

Catch this deal while you can.

