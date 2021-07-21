All-time low price! Save $70 on the Bose wireless headphones 18,000+ Amazon shoppers love

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Peace and quiet for $70 off. (Photo: Amazon)

You don’t have to pay up for superb sound. In fact, one of the most popular headphones around are currently at an all-time low.

Amazon just slashed the price of the iconic Bose Soundlink II Over-the-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones down to $159!

Outstanding audio

The Bose beauties deliver rich sound with deep bass. It’s not surprising, since Bose has been in the audio game for over 55 years.

Amazon shoppers love the ultra-soft ear cushions that let you listen in comfort. And you’ll get 15 hours of juice per charge—that’s three hours more than the Beats wireless headphones.

“I purchased these headphones for my wife,” wrote a delighted Amazon shopper. “These headphones are fantastic. I find myself ‘borrowing’ them often. The sound quality is amazing...The foam earpiece fits comfortably around your full ear and does not cause discomfort or pressure. You can easily transition from music to phone calls and back.”

You, too, will smile as you drown out the world around you. (Photo: Amazon)

Noise rejection

Need to take an important call? The Bose headphones feature noise-rejecting for crystal-clear conversations without any background chatter.

“I got these as a gift for my father,” shared a satisfied five-star reviewer. “He loved these! He often uses them if he wakes up in the middle of the night and wants to watch TV without waking up anyone else in the house. He said connecting them via Bluetooth to his Samsung TV was as easy as it gets, so you don't need to be very technologically advanced to use them.”

They come with a handy carrying case, a USB quick charging cable and a back-up audio cable, if you want to go wired.

“These are the most comfortable headphones I have ever owned,” added another five-star reviewer. “And the sound is also outstanding! I have never been more pleased with a product ever! I am a full time artist working in a noisy studio. I was beginning to have trouble concentrating on my work from all the noise coming from the hallway and the other studios. My husband bought me these and I am a happy productive artist once again!”

Our take? Grab these headphones at this all-time low price while you still can.

