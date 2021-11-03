Amazon just dropped these Bose noise-canceling headphones to an all-time low price — save $100
We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
We know you’re craving some peace and quiet right about now — it’s time to get those noise-canceling headphones you’ve been dreaming about! Happily, Amazon just slashed prices on Bose’s Quiet Comfort 35 headphones—Series II.
Straight from Bose’s official Amazon store, you can score a pair for just $199 (was $299). That’s $100 off, which is the cheapest price we’ve ever seen on these premium headphones.
And if you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And even those without Prime get free shipping on orders of $25 or more).
The Bose QuietComfort 35 Series II headphones, which come in black and silver, are among the most popular noise-cancelling headphones available. The top-sellers boast world-class noise cancelation technology that expertly diffuses sounds around you.
“These are the best wireless headphones I have ever owned. The comfort and sound quality is just fantastic! I like to sit outside in the breezeway and listen to my tunes,” wrote a delighted five-star reviewer. “When I set the noise cancelation to high, all the outside noise is gone and I can hear the music the way it is MEANT to be heard!”
Their long battery life and comfortable ear cups make listening a pleasure. Another great feature is the ability to pair them to any Bluetooth device with a simple double-tap (you can also switch from a laptop to a phone just as easily). Some shoppers even like these Bose headphones better than Beats by Dre.
“These are the best headphones on the market,” said a satisfied shopper. “After having Beats Studio Pro headphones for five years, they served me well but I needed a new set that was noise canceling. The Beats sound was very base heavy, not balanced and no noise cancelation at all. These Bose are literally in a different league above Beats.”
The earphones easily fold up into a sleek compact case, and come with a USB charging cable, an audio cable for a wired connection and an airline adapter. Now’s the time to score an incredible deal on Bose’s wildly popular noise-canceling headphones. But hurry — a deal this good won’t last.
Looking for more great Amazon deals? Check these out:
TV deals:
TCL 40-inch 1080p Smart LED Roku TV, $230 (was $350), amazon.com
Sony X90J 75-inch Bravia XR Full Array 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV, $1,798 (was $2,600), amazon.com
Insignia 55-inch NS-55F301NA22 F30 Series LED 4K UHD Fire TV, $370 (was $550), amazon.com
Samsung 75-inch Class Neo QLED QN85A Series 4K UHD Quantum Smart TV, $1,998 (was $3,000), amazon.com
LG OLED C1 Series 65-inch Alexa Built-in 4K Smart TV, $1,797 (was $2,500), amazon.com
Headphones and earbud deals:
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, $110 (was $200), amazon.com
Tozo T6 True Wireless Earbuds Bluetooth Headphones, $26 (was $60), amazon.com
Apple AirPods 2nd Gen, $119 (was $160), amazon.com
Tuinyo Wireless Over Ear Bluetooth Headphones, $25 (was $36), amazon.com
JBL LIVE 300 Premium True Wireless Headphones, $75 (was $150), amazon.com
Video game deals:
Razer DeathAdder Essential Gaming Mouse, $23 (was $50), amazon.com
MSI GS75 Stealth Gaming Laptop, $1,349 (was $1,749), amazon.com
Marvel's Avengers for PlayStation 4&5, $20 (was $40), amazon.com
Just Dance 2021, $15 (was $50), amazon.com
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla PlayStation 4, $20 (was $60), amazon.com
Smart home deals:
Honeywell Home RTH9585WF1004 Wi-Fi Smart Color Thermostat, $130 (was $169), amazon.com
Smonet Bluetooth Keyless Entry Keypad Smart Lock, $120 with on-page coupon (was $400), amazon.com
Moen TS3304BL U by Moen Shower Smart Home Connected Digital Bathroom Controller, $567 (was $730), amazon.com
Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 E26 LED Smart Bulb 3-Pack, $100 (was $135), amazon.com
Vacuum deals:
Kenmore DU3017 Pet Friendly Upright Vacuum, $250 (was $300), amazon.com
Shark Rotator ZU632, $230 (was $380), amazon.com
Dreame T30 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $420 with on-page coupon (was $590), amazon.com
Fashion deals:
Chase Secret Women's Turtle Cowl Neck Pullover Sweaters, $37 (was $53), amazon.com
Puma Women's Carina Sneaker in White, $45 in some sizes (was $60), amazon.com
Sojos Small Round Classic Polarized Sunglasses, $14 (was $20), amazon.com
Satina High Waisted Leggings for Women, $14 (was $20), amazon.com
Fifata 18 Pairs Statement Rattan Earrings, $20 (was $30), amazon.com
Kitchen deals:
Ninja Mega Kitchen System (BL770) Blender/Food Processor, $100 (was $200), amazon.com
Yatoshi 5 Knife Block Set, $130 (was $200), amazon.com
Nuwave Brio 14 Quart Large Capacity 6-in-1 Air Fryer Oven, $130 (was $200), amazon.com
Ninja Personal Blender, $50 (was $70), amazon.com
Lodge L8SK3 10-1/4-Inch Pre-Seasoned Skillet, $18 (was $27), amazon.com
Beauty deals:
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush, $35 (was $60), amazon.com
Freatech Scalp Massager Shampoo Brush, $7 (was $10), amazon.com
Beakey 5pcs Makeup Sponge Set, $7 with on-page coupon (was $10), amazon.com
Bedding deals:
Lush Decor Wheat Reyna Comforter Ruffled 3 Piece King Set, $103 (was $320), amazon.com
LuxClub 6 PC Sheet Set Bamboo Queen Sheets, $35 (was $57), amazon.com
Intelligent Design Raina Comforter, $65 some colors/sizes (was $95), amazon.com
Danjor Linens Grey Queen Size Bed Sheets Set, $15 with on-page coupon (was $40), amazon.com
Laura Ashley Home Natalie Collection 7pc Luxury Ultra Soft King Comforter Set, $138 (was $200), amazon.com
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
Read More from Yahoo Life:
Psst...Amazon has a secret coupon page, and it's full of amazing hidden sales
Great gift idea: This cool flying orb offers screen-free fun for kids, and it's on sale for $20 at Amazon
Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.
Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.