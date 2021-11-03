Amazon just dropped these Bose noise-canceling headphones to an all-time low price — save $100

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Save 100 bucks on these Bose beauties — and tune out the world. (Photo: Bose)

We know you’re craving some peace and quiet right about now — it’s time to get those noise-canceling headphones you’ve been dreaming about! Happily, Amazon just slashed prices on Bose’s Quiet Comfort 35 headphones—Series II.

Straight from Bose’s official Amazon store, you can score a pair for just $199 (was $299). That’s $100 off, which is the cheapest price we’ve ever seen on these premium headphones.

And if you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And even those without Prime get free shipping on orders of $25 or more).

The Bose QuietComfort 35 Series II headphones, which come in black and silver, are among the most popular noise-cancelling headphones available. The top-sellers boast world-class noise cancelation technology that expertly diffuses sounds around you.

“These are the best wireless headphones I have ever owned. The comfort and sound quality is just fantastic! I like to sit outside in the breezeway and listen to my tunes,” wrote a delighted five-star reviewer. “When I set the noise cancelation to high, all the outside noise is gone and I can hear the music the way it is MEANT to be heard!”

Who knows the wonders of Bose? This guy! (Photo: Bose)

Their long battery life and comfortable ear cups make listening a pleasure. Another great feature is the ability to pair them to any Bluetooth device with a simple double-tap (you can also switch from a laptop to a phone just as easily). Some shoppers even like these Bose headphones better than Beats by Dre.

“These are the best headphones on the market,” said a satisfied shopper. “After having Beats Studio Pro headphones for five years, they served me well but I needed a new set that was noise canceling. The Beats sound was very base heavy, not balanced and no noise cancelation at all. These Bose are literally in a different league above Beats.”

Story continues

The earphones easily fold up into a sleek compact case, and come with a USB charging cable, an audio cable for a wired connection and an airline adapter. Now’s the time to score an incredible deal on Bose’s wildly popular noise-canceling headphones. But hurry — a deal this good won’t last.

Looking for more great Amazon deals? Check these out:

TV deals:

Headphones and earbud deals:

Video game deals:

Smart home deals:

Vacuum deals:

Fashion deals:

Kitchen deals:

Beauty deals:

Bedding deals:

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Read More from Yahoo Life:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.