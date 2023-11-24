Bose’s Best-Selling Earbuds Are Finally On Sale (And Are Some of the Cheapest Earbuds This Black Friday)

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Few audio brands have earned the kind of industry-wide and consumer-wide respect like Bose, and that’s for good reason. The company, which is approaching its 60th anniversary soon, has been at the forefront of both audio engineering and wearable technology for decades, with speakers, soundbars and headphones that deliver on both sound quality and inspired (read: cool) design.

If you know Bose, you’ll know that the brand rarely discounts its products, but we spotted a deal right now that gets you a pair of Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II marked down to just $199. The new wireless earbuds deal (which we spotted at Amazon) has the earbuds lower than what Sony is selling their WF-1000XM5s for right now (on sale for $248).

The Bose wireless earbuds deliver clear, full, confident sound, with crisp highs and booming bass. Bose is known for its audio quality, and these Bose Quiet Comfort II earbuds re-create real, life-like sound, as if you were in the concert hall or studio with the artists themselves.

These Bose earbuds are slightly better than AirPods in terms of battery life too: each charge gets you up to six hours of playtime with Bose (compared to around four hours, in our testing, with the AirPods Pro). Get up to 24 hours total by using the included charging case. And get up to two full hours of battery life with just a 15-minute charge.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II

$199.00 $279.00 29% off

Buy Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II On Amazon

We’ve found that these earbuds are great for travel, intelligently personalizing the level of noise cancellation and sound performance to your ears, so you can enjoy deep, immersive sound and peace and quiet anywhere. The acoustics and Active EQ will also keep your audio clear and balanced at any volume. We’ve tested these Bose earbuds on long flights, and found that they stay put even when we’re on the move in the airport (they’re also more comfortable in our ears than AirPods).

Amazon’s Bose earbuds sale currently has three colors available in the Bose Quiet Comfort II wireless earbuds: Triple Black, Eclipse Grey, and Soapstone. This is a limited-time Black Friday deal, so we recommend that you add to cart soon before quantities run out. See the full Black Friday discount here.

