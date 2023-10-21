How “Bosch: Legacy” honors the late Lance Reddick and Annie Wersching in season 2 premiere

As Bosch: Legacy returned Friday for its second season, the Amazon Freevee drama paid tribute to two of its own.

The season 2 premiere, "The Lady Vanishes," opens with a title card that reads, "In Loving Memory of Our Friends Annie Wersching and Lance Reddick," honoring two actors who died this year and played key roles on the original Bosch series.

Wersching was a series regular on the first season of Bosch, playing Julia Brasher, a rookie police officer and love interest of the show's title character, LAPD detective Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver). The actress reprised her role in seasons 2 and 7, and her other screen credits included 24, Runaways, Timeless, Star Trek: Picard, The Rookie, and the acclaimed video game The Last of Us. Wersching died of cancer in January. She was 45.

Michael Connelly, the author whose books provide the source material for Bosch and the spinoff Bosch: Legacy, wrote on social media at the time of Wersching's death, "We were very lucky to have had Annie on our show. She was a gifted actress, great friend, great mother, and an unabashed Cardinals fan in a Dodger town."

Amazon Studios Lance Reddick and Annie Wersching on 'Bosch'

Reddick, meanwhile, was a fixture on all seven seasons of Bosch, portraying the imposing Police Chief Irvin Irving. His character had a complicated relationship with the headstrong Bosch, and grew into his own layered storylines as the series progressed. He's also set for a brief appearance in season 2 of Bosch: Legacy.

A veteran actor, Reddick was known for his work on TV series including The Wire, Fringe, and Resident Evil, and such movies as John Wick and his sequels. He died suddenly in March, at 60.

Welliver previously said his costar's passing "leaves a void never to be filled," adding, "An artist and personification of kindness and grace. He was not my friend, he was my brother for 26 years and I am forever grateful."

Amazon Freevee

The first four episodes of Bosch: Legacy season 2 are streaming now on Freevee. Two new episodes will be released each Friday through the season finale on Nov. 10.

