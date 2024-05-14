Boris Brjecha Announces 2025 Australian Tour

Boris Brejcha | Photo by Pablo Gallardo/Redferns for Brunch In The Park

German electronic music sensation Boris Brejcha has announced his highly anticipated Australian tour dates for January 2025.

After a sold-out run in Melbourne and Sydney in 2023, Boris is set to take the stage at some of Australia’s most iconic venues.

The tour will begin at Brisbane’s Fortitude Music Hall on Friday, 17th January, followed by Sydney’s The Dome on Saturday, 18th January, and will wrap up at Perth’s Metro City on Sunday, 26th January.

Boris Brejcha – ‘Tomorrowland’

Boris Brejcha’s musical journey began in Ludwigshafen, Germany, where he found solace in electronic sounds after facing adversity in his youth. Since his debut at the Universo Paralello Festival in Brazil in 2006, Boris has amazed audiences worldwide with his unique style and signature Joker mask on stage.

Through his label Fckng Serious, Boris has established himself in the music industry, pioneering the genre of “High-Tech Minimal.” He has now over 160 million views online from performances at renowned venues like Tomorrowland and Cercle.

Don’t miss out on the opportunity to witness Boris Brejcha in action as he continues to push the boundaries of electronic music.

Boris Brejcha Australian Tour 2025

Friday, 17th January 2025: Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane

Saturday, 18th January 2025: The Dome, Sydney

Saturday, 25th January 2025: Flemington Racecourse, Melbourne

Sunday, 26th January 2025: Metro City, Perth

Tickets via Live Nation Australia

