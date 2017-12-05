The most boring movie of all time is revealed

The films most likely to put movie fans to sleep have been revealed.

Rather than getting pulses racing, 2015 erotic drama 50 Shades of Grey has been voted ‘the most boring of all time’.

The list was compiled by Samsung Quickdrive and brought in votes from an expert panel of film journalists to determine the shortlist, then a national vote of 2000 British adults.

34% reckoned the adaptation of E.L. James’ best-seller was the most stultifying, but a few curveballs turned up in the top 20 too.

For reasons unknown, startling 1999 horror movie The Blair Witch Project comes in at second place followed by Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace (fair enough), Brokeback Mountain at number four and the first Transformers movie from 2007 at number five.

Here’s that top 20 in full:

1. 50 Shades of Grey (2015) – 34%

2. Blair Witch Project (1999) – 29%

3. Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace (1999) – 26%

4.Brokeback Mountain (2005) – 26%

5. Transformers (2007) – 24%

6. The Postman (1997) – 24%

7. The Artist (2011) – 21%

8. Australia (2008) – 20%

9. Vanilla Sky (2001) – 20%

10. Seven Years in Tibet (1997) – 19%

11. Batman and Robin (1997) – 19%

12. 2001 A Space Odyssey (1968) – 18%

13. The Matrix Revolutions (2003) – 17%

14. Showgirls (1995) – 17%

15. Far and Away (1992) – 17%

16. The Tree of Life (2011) – 16%

17. Noah (2014) – 16%

18. Meet Joe Black (1998) – 16%

19. Lincoln (2012) – 16%

20. Cleopatra (1963) – 16%

Brad Pitt is the actor who’s appeared in the most movies of the top 20 (Seven Years In Tibet, The Tree of Life and Meet Joe Black), while movies released in the 90s appeared to be the most soporific.

