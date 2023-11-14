Bored of Heritage Cherry? The Gibson SG Standard just got a major facelift with six new Custom Color choices

Gibson has announced it is now offering its Custom Color range on its other iconic solidbody, the SG – with six new finish options for the iconic double-cut electric guitar.

The story of the SG has many highlights and it has its own faithful following – among them, Mark Agnesi who recently picked it as one of the best-value Gibson guitars. However, aesthetically, it’s often been left in the shadow of its glitzy elder sibling, the Les Paul.

Sure, throughout the ages there have been a number of options available, and Gibson has previously expanded the Ebony and Cherry staples with various Ivory (white), Burst and natural options.

If you wanted anything fancier, though, you were typically looking at a custom commission, a modern spec, or at least a limited run. That’s now changed with the advent of Gibson’s Custom Color series.

Initially limited to the Les Paul, the firm has now rolled out six new finish options for the SG Standard and Standard ’61, including Silver Mist, Classic White, Translucent Teal, TV Yellow, Pelham Blue Burst and Cardinal Red Burst.

Image 1 of 6

Gibson SG Standard ’61 Custom Color Series – Silver Mist

Image 2 of 6

Gibson SG Standard ’61 Custom Color Series – Classic White

Image 3 of 6

Gibson SG Standard ’61 Custom Color Series – TV Yellow

Image 4 of 6

Gibson SG Standard ’61 Custom Color Series – Translucent Teal

Image 5 of 6

Gibson SG Standard ’61 Custom Color Series – Pelham Blue Burst

Image 6 of 6

Gibson SG Standard ’61 Custom Color Series – Cardinal Red Burst

The guitars are otherwise faithfully spec’d in the manner of their counterparts in the firm’s Modern and Original Collections, enabling a combination of classic build and non-classic finish, if desired.

Call us prudes, but for GW’s money, the new additions are more appealing than the more out-there Custom Color options available on the LP. Instead, they tip the cap to to more traditional inspirations from the Gibson back catalog, albeit against the unusual canvas of a Standard SG.

Regardless, we’re pretty certain that the SG buyer has never been offered greater choice when it comes to off-the-peg finish options for the standard SG.

Indeed, the SG has been on the market for ’62 years and has remained remarkably faithful to its original design throughout. So, while it might not be a headless carbon fiber build, the news marks progress, of sorts, for Gibson’s double-cut workhorse…

For more information on all of the SG Custom Color range, head to Gibson.