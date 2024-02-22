Borderlands (UK Trailer Tease)
Renowned outlaw Lilith (Blanchett) returns to Pandora to find Atlas' (Ramirez) missing daughter. She teams up with ex-mercenary Roland (Hart), young demolitionist Tiny Tina (Greenblatt), her strongman protector Krieg (Munteanu), unstable scientist Tannis (Curtis), and wise-cracking robot Claptrap (Black). Battling aliens and bandits, they must find the girl, who holds the key to immense power. Their mission determines the universe's fate, but their real fight is for each other. This is based on Gearbox and 2K's bestselling game, Borderlands.