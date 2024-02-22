Borderlands (UK Trailer 1)
Infamous outlaw, Lilith (Blanchett), grudgingly returns to her home planet Pandora to find the missing daughter of the universe's mightiest man, Atlas (Ramirez). She assembles a misfit team: ex-mercenary Roland (Hart), child demolitionist Tiny Tina (Greenblatt), her hulking protector Krieg (Munteanu), unstable scientist Tannis (Curtis), and wisecracking robot Claptrap (Black). They must fight alien beasts and bandits to save the girl, who possesses a key to great power. Not only is the universe's fate at stake, but their unity too. Welcome to Borderlands, based on Gearbox and 2K's top-selling game.