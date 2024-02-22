Borderlands
Infamous outlaw Lilith (Blanchett) reluctantly returns to Pandora to find the missing daughter of powerful Atlas (Ramirez). She forms an alliance with an unexpected team, including ex-mercenary Roland (Hart), demolitionist Tiny Tina (Greenblatt), protector Krieg (Munteanu), scientist Tannis (Curtis), and wiseass robot Claptrap (Black). Battling alien monsters and bandits, they must find and protect the girl, who holds the key to unimaginable power. Fighting for each other and the fate of the universe, welcome to Borderlands, based on the bestselling videogame franchise.