‘Boots in the Park’ brings country stars to Balloon Fiesta

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Burqueños let their inner cowboys out Saturday at Balloon Fiesta Park for Boots in the Park. The festival featured big-name country stars like Thomas Rhett, Chris Young, and Chris Janson, who helped to bring the party country style.

What concerts are coming to New Mexico in 2024?

Along with delicious food and craft cocktails, the park was filled with folks enjoying the festival. The show now moves to Tempe, Arizona before going back to California.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.