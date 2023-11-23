Booming Bass: The Best Black Friday Deals to Score on Beats Earbuds (and More Headphones), Up to 40% off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Time to upgrade your buds: Amazon’s always got a sale going and there’s no shortage of deals that you can score on the site, especially if you’re shopping for a pair of top-rated earbuds. That includes one of our favorite headphone brands, Beats by Dre.

Whether you’re a fan of the Beats by Dre brand or just in the market for a new pair of wireless earbuds, Amazon’s got a sale right now that brings the Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones down to just $149.95. That’s a massive 40% discount off their regular price of $249.95, and the lowest price we’ve seen for Beats’ best-selling buds so far this year.

$149.95 $249.95 40% off

Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds on Amazon

This Beats earbuds deal gets you the Powerbeats Pro true wireless earbuds in your choice of colors. Unlike most earbuds, which slot into your ear, these come with adjustable ear hooks that help the buds stay in place. It comes in handy when you’re running or working out, with the earbuds sitting comfortably and securely, even when moving. The high-performance earbuds are sweat-resistant and water-resistant, too, and wipe down quickly after a heavy training session or a hot day at the park.

We’ve been using the Powerbeats Pro earbuds for over a year, and while the ear hooks took a little getting used to at first, we can’t imagine returning to regular earbuds again. The security of knowing the earbuds won’t fall out is a huge plus, and the adjustable hooks position the buds better for listening to music, too.

Speaking of music, these wireless earbuds pair easily to your phone via Bluetooth and deliver up to nine hours of listening time. Get more than 24 hours with the included charging case. In a pinch, just five minutes of charging can get you up to 1.5 hours of runtime.

Both earbuds feature volume and track settings, so you can tap to play or pause your tracks. Once the earbuds are paired to your phone, you can also use Siri to change songs, make calls, check the time, etc.

The Powerbeats Pro uses Apple’s H1 headphone chip and Class 1 Bluetooth, which is generally more reliable for device pairing. What that means: instant connectivity out of the case and fewer dropouts.

This set includes the Powerbeats Pro totally wireless earphones, a charging case, ear tips with four size options (to find the best fit for your ears), lightning to USB-A charging cable, a quick start guide, and a warranty card. Regularly $249.95, the Powerbeats Pro earbuds are on sale for just $149.95 in time for fall workouts and commutes alike. Get the deal now before Amazon ends its sale.

$99.95 $149.95 33% off

Beats Studio Buds on Amazon

Another excellent pair of earbuds you can score at a steep discount? The Beats Fit Pro buds are currently 33% off their retail price. Built with Apple’s H1 headphone chip, 24 total hours of listening time with their charging case, and Beats’ solid noise-canceling tech, these buds are a music lover’s must-have.

The True Wireless noise-canceling earbuds come with an IPX4 rating, making them an excellent fit for workouts and commutes alike. You can use them with both Apple and Android products, too, and they feature a 24-hour battery runtime when used with the included charging case. Or, listen with them for up to eight hours per charge. They also boast built-in microphones, so you can use them to make calls on the go.

$231.49 $247.49 6% off

Beats Studio3 Headphones on Amazon

The site also has a number of other Beats products discounted right now, from headphones to speakers. Looking for over-ear noise-cancelling cans instead of earbuds? The Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones are 6% off at the time of writing, bringing their price down to just $231.49 for a limited time.

You can shop all the best Beats by Dre deals here. As with all Amazon deals, this isn’t tied to a special promotion or offer so we recommend snagging the discount now before prices go up again. Want more headphone and earbud recommendations? You can shop our list of the best wireless headphones under $100 now, and check out our guide to the best earbuds under $100.

