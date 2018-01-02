Bookies slash odds on James Norton as next Bond after McMafia

James Norton looked so good in a tux in last night’s debut episode of new BBC crime drama McMafia that bookies have now slashed the odds on him being named the new James Bond.

Norton, star of shows like Happy Valley and Grantchester, has been rumoured for the role for some time, but thanks that suit, he’s now placed at 5/2.

“James Norton looked very much at home in a tux and it is easy to see why he is the favourite to take over when Daniel Craig hangs up his licence to kill,” said a spokesperson for William Hill.

Craig is indeed departing the 007 role after Bond 25, but with that movie not due out until 2019, it’s unlikely his replacement will be announced any time soon.

Still, the speculation continues, however, with William Hill also offering odds of 3/1 on Tom Hardy, and 4/1 on Boardwalk Empire star Jack Huston.

Elsewhere, odds of 6/1 are available on Tom Hiddleston, and 7/1 on Poldark star Aidan Turner.

Norton himself has talked down such chatter, however.

He told This Morning before Christmas: “Everyone assumes that because in the first scene I’m in a tux, getting out a black cab – so everyone assumes this is my big Bond audition. Obviously that’s not the case.

“It’s bizarre and a massive compliment but it’s pure speculation.”

Bond 25 is due out on November 8, 2019.

Read more

Hollywood women launch anti-harassment group

Solo: Everything we know so far

Gal Gadot is the highest-grossing actress of 2017



