Book news: McLean & Eakin launches book box program, announces Super Bowl pre-party

McLean and Eakin Booksellers is located at 307 E. Lake St. in Petoskey.

PETOSKEY — McLean & Eakin Booksellers in Petoskey has plenty of literary fun scheduled for February.

New York Times bestselling author Terry Hayes will visit the store at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 11 for a Super Bowl pre-party and to celebrate the release of his new novel, “The Year of the Locust.”

There will be plenty of snacks, discussion and a book signing, and guests will be home in plenty of time for the big game.

The event is free, but sign-up is requested by emailing events@mcleanandeakin.com or calling (231) 347-1180 with your email, name and the number of people in your party.

McLean & Eakin is also now offering a board book subscription program for 0-3 year olds.

The “Little M&E” book box subscription program delivers three board books each month. Each delivery will include the books of the month and “beyond the book” activities.

For more information about the program, visit mcleanandeakin.com/little-me-subscription.

