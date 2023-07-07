New book delves into unsolved Tabitha Raines homicide

Jul. 7—TIPTON — On Oct. 5, 2002, the body of 16-year-old Tabitha Raines was found face up in the Cicero Creek in the Tipton City Park with a single gunshot wound between her eyes.

More than 20 years later, no one has faced justice for Raines' killing.

A new book entitled "What Happened to Tabi" doesn't claim to have solved the case, but its author, Josh Sigler, a Tipton native and former Tribune reporter, says the book provides more information than what's been released to the public and raises questions about how the homicide was investigated.

Sigler, a 2002 graduate of Tipton High School, remembers going to school with Raines. Like many others at the time, her homicide has always stuck with him.

"It was shocking that a 16-year-old was murdered," he said. "The case had always intrigued me because there was always a whole lot of speculation that there was way more to the story than ever came out in court."

Sigler wrote an article for the Tribune in 2015 looking back at the case and the many questions still left unanswered. During the writing of the article, Sigler was denied access to the homicide's case files by Tipton County Prosecutor Jay Rich.

"I am reluctant to release records in this case, as it could compromise the integrity of any investigation that could arise in the future surrounding the circumstances of this case, as I would be regarding any major case this office has handled," Rich said in a letter.

Shortly after the article was published, Sigler said he received a call from an anonymous source who told him that they had information on the case for him.

When Sigler arrived at the address given to him, he found a box with seven or eight burned CDs that contained what is likely information given to attorneys during the trial's discovery phase.

It's information from those CDs, along with a recap of the case, interviews with those involved in the case and a recent interview with Raines' mother Buffy Parish that make up most of the book.

Sigler says the book suggests that law enforcement were "far too closely connected to the suspects and major players of the case," creating clear conflicts of interests.

"It just seems to me that there was a whole lot of incentive for those in power to not tell the whole story because of who they may have been protecting," Sigler said. "It's an unfortunate story. There's so many unanswered questions. Until there's probably a change in the political seating at the county level in Tipton, no one will probably ever see the true case files and see what's really in there."

Sigler, now a resident of Mishawaka, will be back in Tipton on Sunday and is holding a book selling event that day from 2 to 5 p.m. at 125 N. Main St. in downtown Tipton. If one wants to buy a book but can't attend Sunday's event, Sigler said people can email him at sigler.josh@gmail.com to coordinate payment and shipping.

THE CASE

Raines, known as "Tabi" by her loved ones, was last seen alive around 6:30 p.m. Oct. 2. Raines told her family she was going with a friend to the hospital to visit the friend's sick grandmother. She was reportedly picked up by her friend's boyfriend, Kyle Neff.

She never returned home.

In March 2003, Elizabeth Balser, then 18, was charged with murder in connection to Raines' death. Two others, Neff and Jonathan Yates, were also charged with murder and with aiding or inducing or causing in connection with the homicide.

The charges largely centered around the testimony of Andrew Bush, 17 at the time, who said he was at the Tipton City Park on Oct. 2 and had seen Balser get into an argument with Raines, accusing the 16-year-old of stealing cocaine from her. Bush said Balser then shot and killed Raines.

Detectives said at the time that Bush's information corroborated details known only by authorities.

Neff would later strike a plea deal with the state. In exchange for his testimony, the state agreed to drop all charges against him, except for aiding, inducing or causing battery.

In his testimony, Neff said he gave Balser the gun that killed Raines and that he drove her to the City Park that night so Balser could beat up Raines.

However, both Bush and Neff admitted to taking drugs that night. Bush admitted to drinking that night, as well taking 120 milligrams of oxycodone, three or four milligrams of Xanax and marijuana. Neff admitted to being high on cocaine that night.

Balser was acquitted by a Hamilton County jury. Her defense pointed to the lack of physical evidence, painted Bush and Neff as unreliable witnesses and argued that Balser couldn't have committed the killing because she was at Little Daddy's adult entertainment club with her mother that evening.

Charges against Yates were later dropped. Neff was sentenced to eight years in prison on the aiding, inducing or causing battery charge, but after successful appeals, he was released in January 2006.

No one since has been charged in connection to Raines' death.

Tyler Juranovich can be reached at 765-454-8577, by email at tyler.juranovich@kokomotribune.com or on Twitter at @tylerjuranovich.