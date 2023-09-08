‘Bonus Track’: ‘It’s A Sin’ Star Olly Alexander Composes Song For Sky Coming-Of-Age Movie

EXCLUSIVE: It’s a Sin star and musician Olly Alexander has created an original song for upcoming Sky’s coming-of-age love story Bonus Track.

Alexander is also an executive producer on the film, which comes from Josh O’Connor and Mike Gilbert and is set to premiere at BFI’s London Film Festival this October before launching on Sky Cinema.

The film, set in 2006, follows small-town teenager George (Joe Anders), who dreams of being a star though no-one else sees his talent. When Max (Samuel Small), the son of a mega-famous musical duo and takes and takes an interest in his music, George can’t believe it. But as they grow closer, George begins to question why he wants to spend time with Max — he’s faced with a dream come true, if only he can figure out what that dream actually is now.

Susan Wokoma, O’Connor, Ray Panthaki, Alison Sudol and Jack Davenport also star. Juliet Jackman directs and Gilbert is the screenwriter.

Alexander was BAFTA-nominated for his role in Russell T. Davies’ Channel 4 drama It’s a Sin and his band Years and Years’ most recently album, Night Call, reached number one on the UK Album Chart.

Producers are Helen Simmons and Stephanie Aspin for the UK’s Erebus Pictures, in association with Lunapark Pictures and Fortune Films. Campbell Beaton is also producing, with Savannah Power co-producing for Erebus.

Executive producers are Julia Stuart and Laura Grange for Sky, Caroline Cooper Charles for Screen Yorkshire, Jan Pace for Quickfire, Stephen Kelliher and Sophie Green for Bankside, Safitri Widagdo, James Riley and Pietro Greppi for LunaPark, Alexander, Martha Kinn, Michael Smith, Gilbert, Jackman and O’Connor. Bankside Films is handling international sales.

