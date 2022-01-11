Bonnaroo Festival Unveils 2022 Lineup: J. Cole, Tool, Stevie Nicks to Headline

The Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival has announced the lineup for this year’s edition of the camping festival, taking place June 16-19, 2022 on the Bonnaroo Farm, located just 60 miles southeast of Nashville in Manchester, Tenn. The festival — which was canceled last year not due to the pandemic but due to flooding — will again present a wide-ranging bill featuring a spectacular selection of top artists performing around the clock across more than 10 unique stages over the four-day festival.

Highlights will include performances by Tool, J. Cole, Stevie Nicks, The Chicks, Machine Gun Kelly, Flume, Illenium, Roddy Ricch, 21 Savage, Billy Strings, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, $uicideboy$, and Porter Robinson. The complete Bonnaroo 2022 lineup and details on the festival are below.

Tickets for Bonnaroo will go on sale Thursday, January 13, at 12 pm (CT), exclusively via http://www.bonnaroo.com/tickets. Options include General Admission (4-Day), GA+ (4-Day), VIP (4-Day), Platinum (4-Day), General Admission Camping & Parking, VIP Camping, Platinum Camping, and more. As always, Bonnaroo will be offering a range of affordable options, with tickets starting at $35 down and accommodations available for as low as $99 per night. Car Camping Passes prices start at only $70 (plus fees) per car, not per person, allowing fans to both save money and reduce their carbon footprint by carpooling.

Bonnaroo 2022 will see the debut of an array of additional activities and site improvements, including enhanced signage, wayfinding help, pedicabs, info booths, cooling stations, and much more.

PLAZAS:

Bonnaroo’s campground hubs of curated activities and convenience – known as Plazas – will return better than ever in 2022. Strategically located and well-lit public places throughout the campgrounds, Plazas include shade, free public Wi-Fi, charging stations, misting stations, showers, restrooms, medical and safety stations, information booths and incredible programming for the fans.

JAMTRAK:

This year’s Bonnaroo will see getting around the festival made easier and more convenient than ever before with the arrival of JamTrak, a free on-site transport system enabling attendees to easily travel day or night to and from Centeroo and the far away parts of the site.

STAGE IMPROVEMENTS:

Bonnaroo 2022 will also see a number of stage improvements, including a spectacular production makeover for the festival’s second biggest stage, The Which Stage. In addition, The Other Stage – Bonnaroo’s beloved home for electronic music – will now feature all-night performances and DJ sets through sunrise each day, along with spectacular new lighting, lasers, and surprises galore. Fans will also love the reinvention of the Silent Disco and the Who Stage, and even the What Stage has a special surprise in store.

CAMPING AND TENT OPTIONS:

2022 will also feature an assortment of improved camping options, including an updated campground layout allowing for more convenient camping closer to Centeroo. Bonnaroovians will have a new way to stay cool at this year’s festival with the introduction of Air-Conditioned Darkroom Tents, available for GA, GA+, and VIP ticket holders. All set up and ready to go upon arrival, each tent is completely opaque and comes with a choice of cot or inflatable bed, electric cooling unit, a souvenir blanket for each ticket holder, and more. This year will also see the introduction of Bonnaroo Daily Entry Camping Passes, a new system required for all vehicles and campers that will drastically cut wait times entering the festival site. GA ticket-buyers will be required to secure a vehicle pass by day for either Tuesday, Wednesday, or Weekend access from Thursday through Sunday. The earlier campers arrive, the closer they will camp in proximity to Centeroo. For more information please visit https://www.bonnaroo.com/accommodations.

VIP AND PLATINUM ENHANCEMENTS:

Bonnaroo’s VIP and Platinum guests will also enjoy a large number of upgrades, including a new VIP campground layout providing direct entry into the venue, broader dining options, and upgraded shower facilities. Platinum patrons will enjoy the best campground and amenities on the entire site, all in a new shaded grove just south of Centeroo. Enjoy all the classic Platinum amenities plus a dedicated Platinum vehicle entrance off Campground Road, full-service RV spots, expanded food and beverage offerings, as well as a completely shaded and wooded campground with newly added access to the Artist Lounge. New this year is the addition of the VIP Day Parking Pass, which must be purchased with a VIP or Platinum Ticket. To learn more about VIP & Platinum, please see http://www.bonnaroo.com/premium.

NASHVILLE AND CHATTANOOGA SHUTTLES:

Official Bonnaroo shuttle buses will now depart twice a day from Chattanooga as well as Nashville and return from The Farm twice each night. Pickup locations will be located near downtown in both cities, with free parking available for all shuttle pass holders. Single-day shuttle options will also be available. For full details, shuttle schedules, and pricing, please visit www.bonnaroo.com/accommodations.

Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival is generously supported by Verizon, Toyota, PayPal, Bacardi and Corona Extra.

THE COMPLETE BONNAROO 2022 LINEUP IS BELOW:

THURSDAY, JUNE 16

Gryffin

Clozee

Sidepiece

Role Model

The Brook & The Bluff

Sons of Kemet

Goth Babe

Blu Detiger

Indigo De Souza

Adam Melchor

The Weather Station

Andy Frasco & The U.N.

Jessie Murph

The Dip

Nothi

Wreckno

VNSSA

Weval

Kenny Mason

Calder Allen

FRIDAY, JUNE 17

Cole

The Chicks

Illenium

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Disclosure

Lord Huron

The War On Drugs

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard

Goose

Bleachers

Isaiah Rashad

Lane 8

Still Woozy

Whiskey Myers

Denzel Curry

Japanese Breakfast

Tove Lo

Dayglow

John Summit

Arlo Parks

Chris Lorenzo

Tai Verdes

The Regrettes

Worra

LP Giobbi

Briston Maroney

Noga Erez

Phantoms

Ship Wrek

Westend

Maggie Rose

Claud

Southern Avenue

SATURDAY, JUNE 18

Tool

Flume

21 Savage

Billy Strings

$uicideboy$

Porter Robinson

Marc Rebillet

Chvrches

LANY

Ludacris

Chris Lake

Tobe Nwigwe

Judah & The Lion

Mt. Joy

100 gecs

All Time Low

Nora En Pure

Slowthai

Black Tiger Sex Machine

Ashe

Said The Sky

Pigeons Playing Ping Pong

Joy Oladokun

The Backseat Lovers

Benee

Habstrakt

Lucii

Femi Kuti & The Positive Force

Teddy Swims

Moore Kismet

Patrick Droney

Cory Henry

Lucille Croft

COM3T

SUNDAY, JUNE 19

Stevie Nicks

Machine Gun Kelly

Roddy Ricch

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Rezz

Herbie Hancock

Puscifer

Wallows

Tash Sultana

Coin

G Jones

Zach Bryan

All Them Witches

Tinashe

Fletcher

Tierra Whack

Lettuce

Dombresky

Bas

Protoje

Of The Trees

Sierra Ferrell

Ravenscoon

Wild Rivers

Flipturn

A Hundred Drums

PLUS! SuperJam: Jack Antonoff’s 1984

