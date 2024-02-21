Bong Joon-Ho’s ‘Mickey 17’ Won’t Open Until January 2025
Warner Bros has dated Mickey 17 for Jan. 31, 2025 — a very odd date for a highly anticipated follow-up from Oscar winning filmmaker Bong Joon-ho. More…
