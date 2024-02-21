Bong Joon Ho’s ‘Mickey 17’ Returns with New 2025 Release Date

Mickey 17 is back on the theatrical calendar. The feature from Oscar winning Parasite director Bong Joon Ho will now open on Jan. 31, 2025, Warner Bros. announced Tuesday.

Last month, Warners removed it from its previous date of March 29, 2024. The film was delayed due to production shifts caused by the strikes. At the time of the announcement, the delay was not a surprise, as no trailer had been released as its date inched closer and closer, leading to speculation it would move.

Robert Pattinson stars in the adaptation of the 2022 novel Mickey 7, from author Edward Ashton. In the novel, Mickey 7 is a space colonist known as an expendable. (In fact, he is the seventh iteration of a man named Mickey Barnes.) Each colony features an expendable, a crewmember who takes deadly jobs but who are then restored via clone bodies when they die. Ashton published the sequel, Antimatter Blues, last year.

Director Bong is expected to put his own trademark spin on the source material, with the film also starring Steven Yeun, Naomi Ackie, Toni Collette and Mark Ruffalo. Plan B Entertainment is producing, with Dooho Choi of Kate Street Picture Company, and Bong via his Offscreen, Inc. banner.

