Bond producer suggests next 007 could be black or female actor

While the future of who will play the next James Bond hangs in the balance, producer Barbara Broccoli has hinted that a radical change in casting is not out of the question.

Broccoli, the co-owner of Bond studio Eon Productions, told the Daily Mail that the future of cinema’s most famous secret agent is open to all possibilities.

Asked if the next 007 could be a black actor, or a female star, she said: “These films tend to reflect the times, so we always try to push the envelope a little bit. Anything is possible.

“Right now it’s Daniel Craig, and I’m very happy with Daniel Craig, but who knows what the future will bring?”

Daniel Craig is signed up for the next, so-far untitled movie, the 25th in the Bond series, but will hang up the tuxedo after that.

James Norton, star of TV shows like Happy Valley, Grantchester and the BBC’s new drama McMafia, recently emerged as the bookies’ favourite to take the role, but the actor has warned fans against placing bets on him.

“It’s really humbling and flattering, but to have my name [tipped for Bond] next to the likes of Tom Hardy and Michael Fassbender is just mad,” he told the Radio Times.

“If you’re thinking of putting a bet on me, keep your money in your pocket.”

The likes of Hardy, Fassbender, Jack Huston, Tom Hiddleston and Idris Elba have all been speculated upon in the past, but without hard evidence to suggest any of them are in the running.

The talk of Elba being a possible new Bond has now begun to grate too.

He told the Daily Telegraph: “It feels like I’m campaigning, and I’m not.

“At first it was harmless – oh, I know, wouldn’t it be great? – and now it’s started off racial debates.

“I’m probably the most famous Bond actor in the world, and I’ve not even played the role. Enough is enough. I can’t talk about it any more.”

There’s not even a director in place as yet, but the frontrunner is said to be Yann Demange, who helmed Top Boy for Channel 4 and the acclaimed thriller 71.

Bond 25 is due for release on November 8, 2019.

