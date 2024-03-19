Bombshell Docuseries Reveals Dan Schneider’s Alleged Dirty Joke On ‘Amanda Show’

Nickelodeon, Dan Schneider, and other producers are being exposed in the newly released docuseries, ‘Quiet On Set: The Dark Side Of Kids TV'.

This four-part documentary reveals the alleged abuse, s-xism, favoritism, racism, and inappropriate behavior that some young Nickelodeon stars faced while working for the network -- specifically naming Dan Schneider.

Who Is Dan Schneider?

Dan Schneider is the mind behind many Nickelodeon shows such as 'Zoey 101', 'All That', 'The Amanda Show', 'Sam & Cat', 'iCarly', and others.

Over the years, there have been controversies and allegations surrounding his behavior and treatment of young actors. In 2018, Schneider and Nickelodeon parted ways.

Following the allegations, Nickelodeon released a statement to USA Today: "Though we cannot corroborate or negate allegations of behaviors from productions decades ago, Nickelodeon as a matter of policy investigates all formal complaints as part of our commitment to fostering a safe and professional workplace environment free of harassment or other kinds of inappropriate conduct."

Dan Schneider Works With Amanda Bynes

A clip from the docuseries is making its rounds on social media, specifically discussing the set of 'What I Like About You', starring 16-year-old Amanda Bynes.

The television series debuted in 2002, when Schneider was still heavily involved with production and writing. He was the creator behind 'What I Like About You' alongside Wil Calhoun, who is known for his work on 'Friends'.

According to Business Insider journalist Kate Taylor, Schneider had a "specific image" of how he wanted the show to go, but he and Calhoun constantly butted heads.

He was allegedly kicked out of the writer's room, however, Schneider denies these claims, stating he "needed to focus his energy on another show he was creating at the time," per the docuseries.

Despite no longer being involved in the writing, he was still allowed on set, and near Amanda Bynes.

After his exit from ‘What A Girl Wants’, Schneider returned to Nickelodeon. A clip of Schneider is included in the docuseries, where he is heard saying, “What makes it really fun for me working with young people is [that it is] fresh and new to them.”

Amanda Bynes Reportedly Grows Close To Dan Schneider

Per the docuseries, Bynes’s relationship with Schneider allegedly became very close as he thought he should “usher Amanda into adulthood," per the docuseries.

At one point, Bynes and her parents didn’t get along due to a romantic relationship the actress had with an older boy, leading her to try and run away from home, which is when she allegedly turned to Schneider. While specific details are not 100% clear, what has been confirmed, per the docuseries, was that the police got involved due to Bynes’s parents being upset with Schneider’s alleged actions with their daughter. T

hose alleged actions were not specified.

Dan Schneider Creates Riff Between Himself and Amanda Bynes's Parents

Bynes said she wanted to conjure a plan to be emancipated so she could get a new level of independence, which took her parents completely by surprise. Being emancipated would allow Bynes to work more freely, and allow her to work more hours, and would have made everyone at Nickelodeon a lot more money.

She felt pulled in different directions between her parents and Schneider as she knew her decision she would hurt someone who meant a lot.

The entire thing went to court, however, it failed due to Schneider’s involvement, according to journalist Kate Taylor, per the docuseries, and it created a huge split between Schneider and Bynes’s parents, which ultimately, ended his relationship with the young actress.

Dan Schneider's Dirty Joke On 'The Amanda Show'

Dan Schneider was "very responsible" for Amanda Bynes's career. "She trusted him," culture writer Scaachi Koul said in the first episode of the docuseries.

'The Amanda Show' became extremely popular, almost immediately, but that didn't stop Schneider from allegedly sneaking adult jokes into a kid's show.

In one sketch, Amanda Bynes portrays the character Penelope Taint. For those who do not know, "taint" is known as a vulgar slang referring to the area between the an-s and the posterior part of the external genitalia. When in the writer's room and announcing the name of the character, Schndeder allegedly said to "keep it a secret," per the docuseries.

"In one scene [Amanda] is praying in a twin bed, there's something so slimy about connecting this sexualized genitalia joke with a little girl who is portraying a little girl," Scaachi Koul said in the first episode of 'Quiet On Set'.

Dan Schneider has not commented on this alleged dirty joke.