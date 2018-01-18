Bollywood superstar Sonam Kapoor: The casting couch is a huge problem

She said actresses are still a long way from achieving equal pay.

The casting couch is “a huge problem” in the Bollywood film industry, where pay parity for female actresses is “a long way off”, star Sonam Kapoor has said.

The superstar said women have been taught not to think it is wrong when they are treated unequally.

Speaking ahead of the release of her new film Pad Man, a biopic about the man who tried to revolutionise the manufacturing of sanitary towels in India, she told the Press Association: “The casting couch is a huge problem.

“I don’t even think women think that it’s an issue in India because of the way we are subconsciously taught to think.”

Former actress Twinkle Khanna, who serves as a producer, said change is happening in the industry but it may not match the pace of Hollywood’s evolution in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal.

She added: “It’s conditioning, we have been taught if someone says something to you which is an insinuation, then you should laugh it off and pretend you’re dumb.

“The dumber you act, the better it is.

“But I think everything goes through an evolution and even what is happening in Hollywood may not completely reflect what is happening here, where women are going to speak up.

“Maybe not immediately, but you can see that mindsets are changing and I think that even men are aware of what is happening globally.

“I can see it happening already in corporations, it’s happening in academia, you can see it filtering down into every industry.”

Kapoor said gender issues continue to be conflicted in India.

