Bollywood Superstar Aishwarya Rai Bachchan And Daughter Taken To Hospital For COVID-19 – Update

UPDATE: The condition of popular Indian actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has apparently taken a turn for the worse, and she’s now been admitted to a Mumbai hospital.

The former Miss World is being treated at Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital, ANI agency reports. Her daughter Aaradhya has also been admitted there, PTI agency reports.

Aishwarya’s husband Abhishek and father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan are also hospitalized with COVID-19.

India has recorded 35,000 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, a new record. The country has now surpassed the one million mark, the third-highest number of cases in the world, after the US and Brazil. Its death toll stands at 25,602.

EARLIER: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya, age 8, have tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the latest members of the Bollywood famous Bachchan family to contract the virus.

Husband and fellow Bollywood star Abhishek Bachchan confirmed the news on Twitter Sunday. Abhishek and his father, Amitabh Bachchan, also tested positive for the novel coronavirus and are currently hospitalized in India.

“Aishwarya and Aaradhya have also tested COVID-19 positive,” Abhishek tweeted. “They will be self quarantining at home. The BMC has been updated of their situation and are doing the needful. The rest of the family, including my Mother, have tested negative. Thank you all for your wishes and prayers.”

Rai Bachchan is a former Miss World pageant winner and called “The Most Beautiful Woman in the World” back in 2004. She entered films after a modeling career and has been a Bollywood superstar since her 1997 debut. She also had a brief crossover into Hollywood with 2009’s The Pink Panther 2 opposite Steve Martin.

Coronavirus cases in India have now risen to an estimated 850,000 cases, including 28,637 cases reported on Sunday. More than 20,000 people have died in India.

