Bollywood superstar Sridevi drowned in hotel bathtub, say authorities

Sridevi Kapoor, the Bollywood superstar who died on Saturday, did so from accidental drowning, according to authorities in Dubai.

According to Gulf News, Police in Dubai say that an initial forensics investigation has found that she drowned in the bathtub of her hotel room and that traces of alcohol were found in her blood.

“The investigation is still going on to determine the circumstances surrounding the accident as the forensic report only says that she drowned,” said an official.

It had previously been reported that she had died following a cardiac arrest while attending her nephew’s wedding.

The Khaleej Times reports that she was found by her husband, the film producer Boney Kapoor.

“‘He tried to revive her and when he could not, he called a friend of his. After that, he informed the police at 9pm,” said a source.

Sridevi, 54, starred in almost 300 movies in a career spanning five decades, including Bollywood classics like Mr India, Chandni, ChaalBaaz and Sadma.

An icon of the screen, she was voted India’s greatest actress in a 2013 poll to mark 100 years of Indian cinema.

She is survived by her husband Boney Kapoor and her two children.

