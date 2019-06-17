The boldest looks from the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards

There's only one word to describe stars' fashion on the MTV Movie & TV Awards' red carpet, and that is bold. But what else would you expect from a show that hands out awards for things like "most meme-able moment," "best kiss" and "best villain?"

The night brought together some of fans' favorite cast members from reality shows like "Jersey Shore," "Vanderpump Rules," "The Hills," and "The Bachelor" along with big names from the silver screen like Melissa McCarthy, Tiffany Haddish, Jada Pinkett Smith and, host of the night, Zachary Levi. (You can find a list of all of the nominees here.)

But on the red carpet, sequins took on several forms. McCarthy sported a silver long-sleeved sequin jumpsuit straight off the Talbot Runhof spring/summer 2019 runway accessorized with large sunglasses.Tessa Thompson, star of "Men in Black: International," made a statement in an oversized platinum sequin blazer worn as a dress. Elizabeth Moss gave us "Game of Thrones" vibes in a black Balmain dress with fishnet sleeves and a beaded dragon running up the front. And Pinkett Smith stunned in a full silver sequin pant-suit with black satin lapels.

Men were bold with their choices as well. Brett Dier of "Jane the Virgin" wore a suit printed with the Batman logo, Nico Tortorella of "Younger" wore a blue-striped suit by Perry Ellis that swapped shorts for the usual pants and Nick Cannon looked ready for combat (although we're not sure why?) in a Louis Vuitton leather vest and matching face mask.

The MTV Movie & TV Awards were taped on Sunday, June 16 at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, but will air on MTV at 9 pm EST on Monday, June 17. You can check out the mentioned looks and more from the night in the slideshow above.