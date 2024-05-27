Bok Tower Gardens plans first Fairy Fest for June 8, with aerial artist performing

Bok Tower Gardens will hold the Fairy Fest event, featuring a range of activities for children and adults, on June 8.

Paula Blackwelder, the Fairy Godmother of Fairy Fest, will take flight from The Singing Tower balcony and fly across the moat to dance in the treetops, the attraction said in a news release. It will be the first time a single aerial artist has performed at Bok Tower Gardens.

Blackwelder, a Haines City resident, will perform three aerial acts at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. while suspended at about 40-feet from an ancient oak tree near the tower: single trapeze, Lyra and Silks. Blackwelder, a professional circus aerialist, has performed in multiple disciplines at theme parks and resort attractions throughout the United States and Mexico, the release said.

Guests are encouraged to come dressed in fairy costumes. Activities include yoga, fantasy tattoos, a fairy door hunt, fairy crown making, a picture station, story time, animal encounters, bubble fun and a happy hour with live music by Adrienne and Mickenzie at 3:30 p.m. Florida Dance Theatre will perform at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Fairy Fest is funded in part by Visit Central Florida.

