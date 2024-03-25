Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun Will Step Down Following a Series of Safety Issues

The announcement comes after several dangerous incidents, including a Boeing plane's plug door blowing out mid-air aboard an Alaska Airlines flight in January

NTSB via Getty; Aaron Schwartz/NurPhoto via Getty Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 (left) and Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun (right).

Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun announced he’s stepping down from his role at the end of 2024

The announcement comes after a series of incidents involving the aircraft manufacturer, including part of an airplane’s fuselage blowing out mid-air aboard an Alaska Airlines flight in January

Along with Calhoun, the company’s CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, Stan Deal, is retiring and chairperson Larry Kellner will not stand for re-election in the next shareholder meeting

Boeing’s chief executive officer, Dave Calhoun, is stepping down from his role following a string of headline-grabbing incidents aboard their aircrafts this year.

A news release shared to the company’s website confirmed that the CEO is leaving his position at the end of 2024.

“President and CEO Dave Calhoun today announced his decision to step down as CEO at the end of 2024, and he will continue to lead Boeing through the year to complete the critical work underway to stabilize and position the company for the future,” the statement reads.

In addition to Calhoun, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, Stan Deal, is retiring from his position effective immediately and chairperson Larry Kellner will not stand for re-election in the next shareholder meeting, the company confirms to PEOPLE.

Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Alaska Airlines Flight 1282.

All eyes were on Boeing earlier this year when Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 had a plug door — part of its fuselage — blow out mid-air in January.

The Boeing 737-9 aircraft was on its way to Ontario, California, from Portland, Oregon, when passengers witnessed a large section of the plane rip off, which exposed them to a gaping hole in the side of the aircraft.

Many passengers took videos of the incident and documented their experience on the flight on social media after it made a safe emergency landing back in Portland. Several of the passengers are now suing the airline and Boeing for $1 billion.

Aaron Schwartz/NurPhoto via Getty Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun

Calhoun shared a message to employees on Boeing’s official website following his announcement that he will be stepping down in light of the company’s “watershed moment” involving the Alaska Airlines flight.

He begins, “We must continue to respond to this accident with humility and complete transparency. We also must inculcate a total commitment to safety and quality at every level of our company.”

He continues, “I have been considering for some time, in discussion with our board of directors, the right time for a CEO transition at Boeing. I want to share with you that I have decided this will be my last year as CEO of our great company, and I have notified the board of that decision.”

Since January, United Airlines has also experienced a number of mishaps involving Boeing aircrafts. Earlier in March, the airline had five incidents recorded in one week alone.

Read the original article on People.