Body Language Experts Claim Tiffany Trump May Be Closest With This Sibling for One Reason

A common joke about the Trump family lies with former US president Donald Trump and Marla Maples’s daughter Tiffany Trump, and how she is truly the outsider when it comes to the Trump family. While recent posts indicate that her relationship has gotten better with sister-in-law Lara Trump and her half-sister Ivanka Trump in recent years, it still seems as though she’s still the black sheep of the family.

However, The Face Whisperer and Body Language Expert Adrianne Carter told The List via MSN that this feeling of being a black sheep may have made her even closer to this half-sibling: Barron Trump.

Carter noted that since both Tiffany and Barron have different mothers compared to their other three half-siblings (whose mother was the late Ivana Trump), this has bonded them together.

Along with that, she noted to The List about the body language in both of Tiffany’s 13th and 14th birthday tributes to Barron.

“Both photos show genuine smiles of enjoyment from Barron, so he is very happy to be sharing these occasions with Tiffany,” Carter said about the “Like a Bird” singer and Barron. “Tiffany’s body language in the 13th birthday photo is angled towards Barron, showing she’s fully engaged in their interaction.”

For those who don’t know, Donald has five children in total. He and his first wife, the late Ivana Trump, welcomed three children named Donald Jr Trump, born Dec 1977, Ivanka, born Oct 1981, and Eric Trump, Jan 1984. Donald and his second wife Marla Maples welcomed a daughter named Tiffany, born Oct 1993, and then he welcomed his fifth child named Barron, born March 2006, with his current wife Melania Trump.

