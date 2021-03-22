Bobby Brown Jr. Died of Accidental Overdose of Cocaine, Fentanyl and Alcohol: Coroner

Bobby Brown Jr.'s cause of death has been revealed.

The Los Angeles Police Department has released the autopsy and toxicology reports, since obtained by PEOPLE, which show the 28-year-old's death last fall was the result of an accidental overdose of cocaine, fentanyl and alcohol. TMZ was first to report the news.

The son of rapper Bobby Brown was found dead in his home in Los Angeles on Nov. 18, after authorities responded to a call for a medical emergency, police spokesman Jeff Lee previously told CNN.

"Please keep my family in your prayers at this time," Brown said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE. "Losing my son at this point in our lives has devastated my family. There are no words to explain the pain."

The family said Brown Jr. was experiencing flu-like symptoms before his death, but that he had not tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Following Bobby Jr.'s death, his older brother, Landon, shared a black-and-white photo of his late sibling to Instagram, writing in the caption, "I love you forever King."

Brown Jr.'s death comes more than five years after the death of Bobby's daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown, who died tragically in July 2015 when she suffered irreversible brain damage and spent six months in a coma after she was found unconscious in a bathtub at her home in Roswell, Georgia. She was 22 years old.

Bobbi was buried in New Jersey next to her late mother, Whitney Houston, who died in February 2012 at the age of 48.

Last year, the "On Our Own" singer paid tribute to this daughter on the fifth anniversary of her death, posting a throwback photo of her on Instagram alongside a sweet caption.

"There's no way to explain how I feel I miss you so much little girl," he wrote. "You stay in my heart on my mind every day daddy loves you."

In 2018, Brown announced plans to construct a physical building for the Bobbi Kristina Serenity House, a domestic violence shelter that he founded in 2015 in his daughter's honor, and received a proclamation from South Fulton, Georgia, Mayor Bill Edwards.

"Our family lives with the pain every day of losing my beautiful daughter, Bobbi Kristina, to domestic violence," Brown said in a statement obtained by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution at the time.

"She loved Atlanta and in her memory we are proud to announce the formation of the Bobbi Kristina Serenity House. Our initial goal is to help educate women and men of all ages, by creating a 24-hour crisis intervention line and emergency transitional shelter," his statement concluded