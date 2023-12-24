Bobbie Jean Carter, Sister of Nick and Aaron Carter, Dies at 41

Bobbie Jean Carter, the sister of Nick and Aaron Carter, has died. She was 41.

Bobbie Jean’s sister, Angel Carter, confirmed her sibling’s passing through Instagram on Sunday (Dec. 24).

More from Billboard

“To my older sister Bobbie. You had a great sense of humor, and a lively spirit. Growing up, I was your baby, and you were my best friend,” she captioned a montage of childhood photos. “Life wasn’t fair to you, that I know. Sometimes, it feels like you didn’t have a shot, no matter what.”

Angel’s remembrance also referenced the substance abuse-related deaths of her sister Leslie, who died in January 2012 at age 25, and her twin brother, Aaron, who passed away in November 2022 at 34 years old.

“Experiencing innocence instead of being burdened by trauma, pain, and suffering is incredibly important for children, particularly at such a young age,” she continued. “I know why Leslie, Aaron, and now you ended up in the circumstances that you did. I share that pain we experienced during our childhood and I’m sorry you didn’t have an opportunity for a better life.”

The cause of Bobbie Jean’s death had not been provided at press time, but Angel asked her Instagram followers to “break down barriers” and “reduce stigmas” around mental health.

“The generational dysfunction stops now,” she wrote. “Please visit @onoursleevesofficial to learn more about how you can get involved, and how to be there for your loved ones.”

Bobbie Jean served as a wardrobe stylist and makeup artist during Aaron’s tours in the early 2000s, according to TMZ. She also appeared on the Carter family’s 2006 E! reality TV show, House of Carters, where her struggles with addiction and substance abuse were documented. Since then, she has led a relatively private life outside of the spotlight, but was arrested on alleged drug and theft charges earlier this year.

She died in Florida on Saturday morning (Dec. 23), TMZ reports, citing her mother, Jane Carter.

“I am in shock from learning of the sudden death of my daughter, Bobbie Jean, and I will need time to process the terrible reality of this happening for the third time,” Jane told the outlet, referencing the deaths of Bobbie Jean, Leslie and Aaron. “When I am able to think clearly, I’ll release a fuller statement, but until then, I would request to be left to grieve in private.”

She continued, “[H]owever deeply a parent feels the loss of a child, the suffering of a young child at the loss of a parent must be much greater. So, I would ask the sympathetic to say a prayer for my precious 8-year-old granddaughter Bella, who previously lost her father and is now also left without her mother.”

Bobbie Jean is survived by a daughter, Bella.

See Angel’s tribute to her sister below.

Best of Billboard