Bob Saget's 3 Daughters Attended Gilbert Gottfried's Funeral: 'Very Heartwarming'

Bob Saget's three daughters were among those who said their final goodbyes to Gilbert Gottfried on Thursday.

Saget's adult daughters, Aubrey, Jennifer and Lara, were in attendance for the late comedian's funeral, which took place in Westchester, New York on Thursday morning, Gottfried's friend and fellow comedian Jeff Ross told PEOPLE.

"What was very heartwarming was seeing Bob Saget's daughters at the service," said Ross, who gave an emotional eulogy at the service, held two days after Gottfried died at age 67.

The beloved star and Saget — who died in January at age 65 due to head trauma — had a longstanding friendship and often crossed paths in the comedy world.

After the Full House actor's death earlier this year, Gottfried shared a note about his friend on Instagram. "Still in shock. I just spoke with Bob a few days ago," he wrote beside a photo of them with late comedian Louie Anderson. "We stayed on the phone as usual making each other laugh. RIP to friend, comedian & fellow Aristocrat Bob Saget."

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty; Jim Spellman/WireImage Bob Saget with two of his daughters

On Wednesday, following news that Gottfried had died, Saget's widow, Kelly Rizzo, reflected on her late husband's friendship with the comedian by sharing a photo of them alongside Ross, 56, and Norm Macdonald, who died in September at age 61 after a private battle with cancer.

"Bob loved Gilbert so dearly, they had a special friendship," Rizzo, 42, wrote. "As he did with everyone in this photo. And sending my love to my wonderful friend Jeff as Gilbert's loss is beyond painful for him. Thinking of Dara his amazing & strong wife right now. Much love & support to his family."

Sharing that same image on Thursday, Rizzo added on her Instagram Story, "This photo is so surreal to me. And god bless Jeff for always making people laugh even in the saddest times. Bob loved all the people at this table so damn much. RIP sweet Gilbert. I had a long conversation with him in Jan when he called me with condolences and I reminded him how much Bob adored him. He was so so kind and sweet."

Gottfried died Tuesday from complications of a rare muscle disease, his publicist confirmed to PEOPLE. "Beloved and iconic comedian Gilbert Gottfried passed away at 2:35 p.m. ET on April 12, 2022, from Recurrent Ventricular Tachycardia due to Myotonic Dystrophy type II," his rep said.

The actor and comedian was best known for his legendary voice, which he lent to the character Iago in Aladdin, as well as other projects like PBS Kids series Cyberchase. In recent years, Gottfried hosted the podcast, Gilbert Gottfried's Amazing Colossal Podcast!, which aired its latest episode on April 4.

In addition to Saget's daughters, Colin Quinn, Dave Attell, Mario Cantone, Susie Essman and Paul Shaffer all attended Gottfried's funeral service on Thursday.

Whoopi Goldberg, although not in attendance, sent a gift in honor of Gottfried, and comedian Sarah Silverman is planning on sitting shiva with a slew of the Aladdin voice actor's friends and family.

"The shiva tonight will be a star-studded event and the funeral was just absolutely perfect," Ross told PEOPLE. "Gilbert would have loved it. I saw so many great comics there paying their respects."

Continuing, Ross noted, "Some of the guys that helped Gilbert write those Comedy Central roasts — Aaron Lee and Jordan Rubin — they wanted to pay their respects. They were part of that team that helped him rip the roof off those roasts."

"It was cathartic but there was also a sense of relief," Ross added. "As I said at the funeral, Gilbert had been sick, he was tired, and he had perfect timing. He knew it was his time to get off the stage."

Gottfried is survived by his wife Dara, 14-year-old daughter Lily and 12-year-old son Max.