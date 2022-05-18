Bob Saget's wife and daughters celebrate his 66th birthday at his favorite restaurant

(Screenshot: Craig's L.A. via Instagram)

Kelly Rizzo marked Bob Saget's 66th birthday with his daughters at one of his favorite restaurants.

After posting a sweet tribute to her late husband on social media — and sharing others from Saget's friends and the Full House family — the Eat Travel Rock TV host put on her "Hug like Bob Saget" sweatshirt, designed by Candace Cameron Bure, and stepped out to celebrate the comedian, who died in January from accidental blunt head trauma.

(Screenshot: Kelly Rizzo via Instagram)

Rizzo dined at Craig's in West Hollywood, which was one of Saget's all-time favorite restaurants and at which he was a regular. She was flanked by family and friends, including his daughters Aubrey and Lara Saget, nephew Adam Saget and best friend Jeff Ross.

They even had dessert delivered in a martini glass — Saget loved martinis — with a birthday candle.

"Missing you, Bob — but we know you are here!" said the caption on the photo shared to the restaurant's Instagram page.

(Screenshot: Kelly Rizzo via Instagram)

Later, Rizzo posed next to Saget's image at the nearby Comedy Store. The venue was where a memorial to Saget was held after his death with celebrities including Ross, John Stamos, Jim Carrey and John Mayer. The tribute was taped and was turned into a Netflix special that will stream starting on June 10.

(Screenshot: Kelly Rizzo via Instagram)

Earlier in the day, Rizzo, who married Saget in 2018, shared photos of her husband's last birthday celebration — last year in Mexico.

"We always celebrated our birthdays together with a trip," she said, noting that her birthday is two days after his. "This last trip was so special. We both celebrated each other so big. You never know when something is going to be 'the last' time."

She told Saget he was missed "beyond words," and promised, “I know you’d want me to get a martini tonight, so I’ll oblige."

Last week in conversation with fellow widow Amanda Kloots, Rizzo said that in her minid, Saget is "still my husband. It's not like, 'Oh, he's my former husband.' It's like ... the relationship is different now. It's just — it is what it is."

Story continues

She also spoke about moving out of the couple's house to a new home to help her move on — and said she warned his daughters (also including Jennifer Saget) that the place is a "museum" to Saget.

"His girls came to stay with me for you know, the first time since I moved into the new house ... and they walked in and I was like, 'So it's kind of like a museum to your dad, so don't freak out but, yes, he's everywhere,'" she said "And then they'll catch me like talking to a picture every once in a while, and they're like 'Stepmommy Kelly, are you OK?' ... I still talk to him and I have his pictures everywhere."

Saget died on Jan. 9 at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, where he was staying during his comedy tour. The autopsy revealed he died from blunt head trauma after an accidental blow to the back of his head.