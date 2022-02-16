Judge rules to keep Bob Saget death investigation records private

A Florida judge has temporarily blocked the release of additional documents related to Bob Saget's death, ruling that his family has "a clear legal right or interest in the Protected Records as the surviving spouse and children of Mr. Saget."

On Wednesday, Saget's wife, Kelly Rizzo, and his three daughters filed a lawsuit against Orange County Sheriff John Mina and the District Nine Medical Examiner's Office to keep the late actor and comedian's medical records private.

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Saget's family said that the release of further details about his death last month "would cause irreparable harm in the form of extreme mental pain, anguish, and emotional distress" and that "no legitimate public interest would be served by the release or dissemination of the records to the public."

The family initially asked for a temporary injunction while the court decided whether or not to release reports from the investigation that would include audio and video recordings as well as photographs from the Full House star's autopsy.

Bob Saget

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Bob Saget

Saget's attorney, Brian Bieber, told CNN that "the facts of the investigation should be made public, but these materials should remain private out of respect for the dignity of Mr. Saget and his family. It's very simple — from a human and legal standpoint, the Saget family's privacy rights outweigh any public interest in disclosure of this sensitive information."

Saget died Jan. 9 at the age of 65 after being found unresponsive in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando. Earlier this month, his family released a statement confirming that his cause of death was the result of head trauma due to an "unwitnessed fall backwards" that resulted in skull fractures and brain injuries.

"They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it, and went to sleep," the statement read. "No drugs or alcohol were involved."

Related content: