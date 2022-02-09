Bob Saget's widow Kelly Rizzo marks '1 month without this incredible man'

The late Bob Saget's widow, Kelly Rizzo, remembered him Wednesday — one month since his death — for his love of food.

"One month without this incredible man. Bob truly lived life to its fullest. He had so many hardships over the years that he would always tell me 'look, life is hard, we need to enjoy it as much as possible.' And one of the best ways we did that together was sharing and exploring amazing food around the world," Rizzo, a food blogger and the host of Eat Travel Rock, explained on social media. "We were in our happy place together whenever we were out at a restaurant, hotel lobby bar, or even our own kitchen when I would try out a new creation on him. He was never shy about ordering, and he would even tell you to get everything on the menu that you wanted because he also wanted to see you enjoy everything to the fullest. Experiencing simple pleasures in life like that brought him so much joy. I can't even put into words how much I will miss this."

Bob Saget and Kelly Rizzo attend a red carpet premiere on Dec. 8 in L.A. (Photo: Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

Rizzo, who wed the former Full House star in 2018, also shared footage of the two enjoying food and drinks at various restaurants, while Jackson Browne's 1974 song "Fountain of Sorrow" played in the background.

In the weeks since Saget's death, Rizzo and others have continually paid tribute to the comedian.

Rizzo also revealed her last conversation with Saget following his final stand-up gig in Ponte Vedra Concert Hall in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. They spoke over the phone as he traveled from there to the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando on his "I Don't Do Negative" tour.

She said Saget was "telling me what a wonderful show he had. He was happy and just loving what he did," she said Jan. 20 on Good Morning America. "It made him so happy to just bring laughter to people." In a final text message to Rizzo, he wrote: "I love you so much and I can't wait to see you tomorrow.'"