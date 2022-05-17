Bob Saget remembered by wife and friends on what would have been his 66th birthday: 'We all miss you terribly down here'

"I love you more than anything and miss you every minute," Bob Saget's wife, Kelly Rizzo, wrote on what would have been his 66th birthday. (Photo: Kelly Rizzo via Instagram)

Bob Saget is being remembered by his loved ones on what would have been his 66th birthday.

The Full House star's wife, Kelly Rizzo, leads the tributes to the late actor and comedian on Tuesday — four months after he died from accidental blunt head trauma.

"Happy birthday, my love," the Eat Travel Rock TV host wrote on Instagram. "These pictures and videos were taken exactly 1 year ago in Mexico. We always celebrated our birthdays together with a trip," noting that Saget's birthday is May 17 and hers is May 19. "This last trip was so special. We both celebrated each other so big. You never know when something is going to be 'the last' time. But I’m so grateful that he was showered with all of the love he deserves."

Rizzo said that she hopes Saget "can see all of the love he's already getting from around the world today. Honey, everyone loves you so damn much. Everyone wants you to know how important and special you are on your special day, and we ALL celebrate you. You are one of a kind and you certainly made my world go ‘round. I love you more than anything and miss you every minute."

She said she and Saget's three daughters from his first marriage — Aubrey, 35, Lara, 32, and Jennifer, 29 — "will hold on tight to each other today. And I know you'd want me to get a martini tonight, so I’ll oblige. Happy birthday, honey."

Rizzo also posted on Twitter, writing, "I miss you beyond words."

Happy Birthday, my Love. I miss you beyond words. This pic was one year ago today when we celebrated in Mexico. pic.twitter.com/fkVOqik9Gm — Kelly Rizzo (@EatTravelRock) May 17, 2022

Other tributes have come from Saget's Full House family and his friends. Candace Cameron Bure, who played his TV daughter DJ, wrote, "I miss you. Do I still say happy birthday? I don’t know how this works, but I'm celebrating you today however badly my heart hurts."

Rizzo replied in the comments: "I love you. And he did too, so damn much."

John Stamos's wife, Caitlin McHugh Stamos, shared a selfie of the couple with Bob over the holidays.

Dave Coulier's wife, Melissa, posted as well.

Musician John Mayer wrote a post directed to the star.

"We all miss you terribly down here," he wrote. "Though the days without you keep growing, so too does our grasp on everything we adore and admire about you, the love we learned to share because of your example, and the endless joy you gave at all times to the world around you. I just wish so badly we were getting dinner tonight. I love you so much."

Actors Jonathan Silverman and his wife, Jennifer Finnigan, wore Saget sweatshirts for the occasion.

Comedian Mike Young, who was opening for Saget on his final, fated comedy tour, honored his mentor.

Rizzo said last week, in conversation with fellow widow Amanda Kloots, that Saget is "still my husband. It's not like, 'Oh, he's my former husband.' It's like ... the relationship is different now. It's just — it is what it is."

She recently moved out of the house they shared, getting a new home in Hollywood as she navigates her new normal. She described her new house as a "museum" to the actor.

"His girls came to stay with me for you know, the first time since I moved into the new house ... and they walked in and I was like, 'So it's kind of like a museum to your dad, so don't freak out but, yes, he's everywhere,'" she said "And then they'll catch me like talking to a picture every once in a while, and they're like 'Stepmommy Kelly, are you OK?'"

She added: "I still talk to him and I have his pictures everywhere."

Saget died on Jan. 9 at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, where he was staying during his comedy tour. The autopsy found he had blunt head trauma from an accidental blow to the back of his head, likely from a fall, and died from the resulting injuries in his sleep. He was 65.