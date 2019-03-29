Bob Saget, John Stamos Respond To 'Fuller House' Co-star Lori Loughlin's College Scandal

On Thursday, Saget and Stamos were approached by TMZ upon leaving a restaurantin Los Angeles

Bob Saget and John Stamos, longtime “Full House” co-stars and friends of Lori Loughlin, have responded to her alleged involvement in a college admissions scheme in which dozens of parents are accused of paying up to $6 billion in bribes to ensure that their children were accepted to elite schools.

On Thursday, Saget and Stamos were approached by TMZ upon leaving a restaurant in Los Angeles.

“You know, I usually don’t do interviews on the street, but, uh, you know, you love who you love in your life,” said Saget.

“I just love who I love,” he continued. “Candace [Cameron Bure] said it really good at the Kids’ Choice Awards — you love who you love. ... I’m on the team of people that I love. Life’s complicated. I don’t like talking about it.”

Saget refused to tell TMZ if he thought Loughlin should do jail time.

Stamos was even briefer in his response: “I will at some point ― I’m just not ready to talk about it.”

Stamos and Loughlin played longtime love interests Jesse Katsopolis and Rebecca “Becky” Katsopolis on the 1990s sitcom “Full House” and its sequel, “Fuller House.”

Loughlin, actress Felicity Huffman and others have been charged with committing fraudulent acts to help their children get into college, including paying for people to cheat on the teens’ entrance exams and presenting the teens as skilled athletes in sports they didn’t play. For their part, Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli allegedly agreed to pay $500,000 in exchange for their daughters being recruited for the University of Southern California crew team. Neither of the couple’s children rows competitively.

When Saget mentioned “Candace,” he was referencing actress Candace Cameron Bure, another “Full House” and “Fuller House” colleague, who offered her remarks at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards last week.

“There’s a lot of love. And a loving family sticks together no matter what. They stick together through the hard times. They stand by their side no matter how tough it gets,” said Cameron Bure in what was interpreted as a comment on Loughlin’s situation.

Earlier this month, sources at Netflix confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that there are “no plans” for Loughlin’s character to return to “Fuller House” for the fifth and final season.