Bob Saget family attorney says records 'tell the entire story' of actor's death

Oregon’s regulated gas utilities, including Portland-based NW Natural, are making their own bid to derail the state’s new Climate Protection Program. “Petitioners challenge the authority of (the Environmental Quality Commission) to adopt the rule,” the gas companies said in their filing. The Climate Protection Program grew out of a March 2020 executive order by Gov. Kate Brown that came after Republicans walked out of the Capitol to prevent a vote on a cap-and-trade bill that appeared about to be adopted.