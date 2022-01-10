Bob Saget, beloved TV dad, dead at 65

Bob Saget, pictured in December, has died. (Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic)

Bob Saget, who played Full House dad Danny Tanner, has died. He was 65.

The actor and comedian died Sunday at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, the Orange County Sheriff's Department confirmed on Twitter.

The sheriff's department tweeted that deputies responded to the hotel after hotel security had found Saget in his room. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case.

Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case. #BobSaget pic.twitter.com/aB1UKiOlmi — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) January 10, 2022

Saget had been on the road doing a comedy tour with dates schedule through June. On Saturday night, he was in Jacksonville — and he posted after the show.

Loved tonight’s show @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville. Appreciative audience. Thanks again to @RealTimWilkins for opening. I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight. I’m happily addicted again to this shit. Check https://t.co/nqJyTiiezU for my dates in 2022. pic.twitter.com/pEgFuXxLd3 — bob saget (@bobsaget) January 9, 2022

Saget became a TV star playing the widowed father of three girls on Full House. It initially ran from 1987 to 1995. A reboot, Fuller House, was on from 2016 to 2020.

He also hosted America's Funniest Home Videos and provided the voice of the future Ted Mosby on How I Met Your Mother.

His comedy act was a contrast to wholesome Danny Tanner.

Saget was married to his second wife Kelly Rizzo since 2018. He has three adult children with his first wife, Sherri Kramer.

Tributes have been pouring in following the news, including many which note how "warm," "nice" and "kind" he was in addition to, of course, being funny:

Bob Saget…

Just the funniest and nicest… — Jon Stewart (@jonstewart) January 10, 2022

OMG! RIP @bobsaget. What a warm kind man we lost. The world has lost one of the nicest. https://t.co/mj58qud17q — Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) January 10, 2022

I’ll miss Bob Saget so much. He was as kind as he was funny. — Nikki Glaser (@NikkiGlaser) January 10, 2022

Oh no. RIP Bob Saget. Truly one of the nicest guys and so funny. Very sad. — marc maron (@marcmaron) January 10, 2022

There wasn’t a kinder person in Hollywood than Bob Saget. I am having trouble wrapping my head around this. I do not want to believe this. It’s all too much to handle. — Josh Gad (@joshgad) January 10, 2022

I’m so shocked at @bobsaget’s passing. One of the most kind & thoughtful people I’ve ever come across & he just happened to be one of the funniest on the planet. I will miss you so much Bob. Love you dear friend. I’m so sorry @kellyrizzo. And so sorry to the rest of the family. — Joel McHale (@joelmchale) January 10, 2022

Oh god. Bob Saget!!! The loveliest man. I was his TV daughter for one season and he was always so kind and protective. So so sorry for his family. — Kat Dennings (@OfficialKat) January 10, 2022

Devastated by the loss of my friend @bobsaget. He was not just funny, but truly one of the good guys. I love this picture. Hopefully, they are laughing together 💔 pic.twitter.com/07CSy2CoHY — Melissa Rivers (@MelRivers) January 10, 2022

Oh Bob… you started my TV Dad and then as I became a comic you became my friend.. So sorry to hear of your passing.. but you will live on through your shows.. now make God laugh. 🙏🏽🙏🏾 #bobsaget pic.twitter.com/vwePjiVkIW — Loni Love (@LoniLove) January 10, 2022

Still in shock. I just spoke with Bob a few days ago. We stayed on the phone as usual making each other laugh. RIP to friend, comedian & fellow Aristocrat Bob Saget. pic.twitter.com/TDKT8JoULq — Gilbert Gottfried (@RealGilbert) January 10, 2022