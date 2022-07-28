Bob Odenkirk thanks fans for their support 1 year after near-fatal heart attack
Bob Odenkirk tweeted that he is feeling grateful for the outpouring of support one year after his near-fatal heart attack on the set of Better Call Saul.
The rumors about Prince William’s alleged affair were hot news (again!) on Thursday as a Deuxmoi post had everyone talking. It’s important to remember in all of this gossip that the Instagram account offers unverified stories, so take what you are about to read with a grain of salt. The anonymous Deuxmoi submission shares a […]
Kendall Jenner wore a 1970's-inspired psychedelic bikini and a matching sheer dress in her recent vacation picks. Here's how to copy the exact look.
Scientists have long questioned the five-day quarantine policy. Now they have more data to make their case.
Senate Republicans approved a semiconductor bill on Wednesday they had vowed to stop if Biden's agenda was revived. It came alive hours later.
LOS ANGELES (Reuters) -Dozens of former Republican and Democratic officials announced on Wednesday a new national political third party to appeal to millions of voters they say are dismayed with what they see as America's dysfunctional two-party system. The new party, called Forward and whose creation was first reported by Reuters, will initially be co-chaired by former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang and Christine Todd Whitman, the former Republican governor of New Jersey. The new party is being formed by a merger of three political groups that have emerged in recent years as a reaction to America's increasingly polarized and gridlocked political system.
The two-time Emmy-nominated actor is very dedicated to her craft.
Screenshot/DiscoveryIn the 34 years since Shark Week first launched, the Discovery network has shown footage of sharks jumping, sharks fighting, sharks migrating, sharks attacking, sharks being invented (remember the Megalodon?), sharks racing Michael Phelps, sharks sparring with Mike Tyson, and sharks biting a cast member from Jackass.Suffice it to say, it’s remarkable—after three decades and thousands of hours of programming—for there to be something completely new to show viewers who are rave
The former president played alongside his son, Eric, and LIV golfers Bryson DeChambeau and Dustin Johnson.
'Fuller House' actress Candace Cameron Bure addressed JoJo Siwa's TikTok where she was called the "rudest celebrity." Hear what the 'Full House' star said and read what celebrities think.
Nicole Scherzinger is sharing some vacation videos from her Greece trip, and flaunting her toned abs in the process. She works out with trainer Paolo Mascitti.
A study last month suggested orca attacks were causing great whites — conventionally considered apex predators — to flee the coast of South Africa.
Everything you need to know about the speculation that James Hewitt is secretly Prince Harry's real father.
Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler seems to be expressing his newfound freedom in the off-season by changing up his hairdo, and Twitter appears to be having a hard time understanding his decision.
The model, who has three children, recently talked about the pressure to "bounce back" after pregnancy.
Trump couldn't resist coming to set during a scene with Leonardo DiCaprio being filmed outside of Trump Tower.
Lorena Wiebes triumphed on a chaotic fifth stage of the Tour de France Femmes which was marred by a shocking crash involving multiple riders, with one forced to have their leg untangled from their own wheel.
The sheriff said a woman “wildly fired” the gun during the road rage incident.
She was fed up with their rude behavior.
Florida Republican Matt Gaetz, along with Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Beobert, were among those opposing the anti-sex-trafficking measure.
They debuted in recent years as curiosities of the offseason program. Now, the Guardian Caps worn over helmets will be seen during practices throughout the first month of training camp and the preseason. According to the NFL, the teams passed a resolution in March requiring the use of Guardian Caps through the second preseason game. [more]