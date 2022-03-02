Bob Odenkirk explains why he was 'lucky' to have a heart attack when he did

On The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Tuesday, Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk discussed the heart attack he suffered last July, and why he's glad it happened when it did.

"I had a heart attack," explained Odenkirk. "I was very lucky to have it on the set. There were some pros around, who immediately gave me CPR. Everybody listening, take a CPR class. Brush up on it. They saved my life." Odenkirk suffered a heart attack on the set of Better Call Saul on July 25. However, according to the actor, that's not what his brain remembered.

Odenkirk admitted, "I don't remember any of it. The next day, after the surgery, I woke up, my family was there. I was like, 'Hey!' I was like, 'I got to go back to work.' I'm in a hospital gown. They go, 'No you don't. You had a heart attack.' I'm like, 'No, no, what? No. I was at work.' They go, 'How did you get here?' And I go, my brain did this on it's own, 'I drove here and I parked on level two, because I knew you guys were here, and then I came in here,' and my wife goes, 'So you came in here, got in the bed and you put that gown on?' And I looked down and I was, like, yeah."

"My brain made up a little story about how I had gotten there. Totally weird," added Odenkirk, who also shared that he's doing great since the incident. And it's a good thing — since fans are celebrating the sixth and final season of Better Call Saul, which premieres on April 18.

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah airs weeknights at 11 p.m. on Comedy Central.

Watch Courteney Cox sharing a spine-chilling story from when she lived in a haunted house:

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Tell us what you think! Hit us up on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram. And check out our host, Kylie Mar, on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.